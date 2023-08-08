Discover the newest and most captivating entertainment with the latest web series releasing this week of August on OTT. As we are entering a new month, binge enthusiasts eagerly await the releases of thrilling shows, promising an unforgettable binge-watching experience. From gripping dramas to side-splitting comedies, this article delves into the hottest series debuting this week. Get ready to immerse yourself in a world of excitement and adventure.

Here is the list of web series releasing this week of August on OTT.

Only Murders In The Building 3

Only Murders in the Building is an American mystery comedy-drama series by Steve Martin and John Hoffman. Starring Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, it revolves around three strangers living in the same apartment building, bonded by their fascination with true crime podcasts. Together, they form a team to investigate a mysterious death that occurs in their residence.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 8 August 2023

Zombieverse

Zombieverse is an adrenaline-fueled unscripted Korean reality series. Unwitting contestants sign up for a dating show in Seoul, but their plans are upended when the city becomes infested with zombies. Now, they must unite and navigate through the chaos, outrunning the undead, and finding a way to escape the city to avoid becoming zombies themselves.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 8 August 2023

Made in Heaven Season 2

Made In Heaven is an Indian web series, a captivating romantic drama. The show features a talented cast, including Sobhita Dhulipala as Tara Khanna, Jim Sarbh as Adil Khanna, Arjun Mathur as Karan Mehra, Kalki Koechlin as Faiza Naqvi, Shashank Arora as Kabir Basrai, and Shivani Raghuvanshi as Jaspreet. The series follows their interconnected lives, showcasing the love, relationships, and challenges they encounter.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 10 August 2023

The Jengaburu Curse

Starring Nassar, Melanie Gray, Faria Abdullah, Makrand Deshpande, and others as plot-defining characters, The Jengaburu Curse is a Hindi mystery thriller series directed by Nila Madhab Panda. The plot follows the missing case of a man in Odisha, which forces his daughter in London to fly back to India. When she begins to search for him, Priya Das uncovers mysterious connections between her father’s disappearance and the Bondia tribe.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Release date: 9 August 2023

Mech Cadets

Mech Cadets is an exciting new 10-episode series, based on the popular Boom! Studios comic series “Mech Cadet Yu.” The show boasts an impressive cast, including Daniel Dae Kim, Ming-Na Wen, Brandon Soo Hoo, and others. The story follows a determined underdog teenager who joins a select group of Cadets, tasked with bonding with advanced Robo Mechs from outer space to protect Earth from invading aliens. Action, adventure, and teamwork unfold as they face thrilling challenges.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 10 August 2023

Vera Maari Office

Vera Maari Office is a Tamil web series, helmed by Chidambaram Manivannan, starring RJ Vijay, Janani Ashok Kumar, Lavanya Soundariya, and Nanjundan. This hilarious show portrays the amusing escapades of office employees. Get ready for some laughter-filled moments as you dive into the comical world of their workplace shenanigans!

OTT platform: Aha

Release date: 10 August 2023

Commando

Commando is an action-packed crime thriller that centres around the life of a commando, based on Vidyut Jamwal’s film. Starring Prem Parrijaa, Adah Sharma, Shreya Singh Chaudhry, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, and Amit Sial, along with a talented supporting cast, the series follows a visionary hero’s journey filled with bravery, patriotism, and brotherhood. With gripping suspense and themes of courage and patriotism, this show promises to be an enthralling and captivating thriller.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 11 August 2023

The Kashmir Files: Unreported

The Kashmir Files: Unreported is an upcoming Hindi docuseries directed by the maker of the sensational film The Kashmir Files, Vivek Agnihotri. This gripping documentary is said to cover the untold facts linked to the exodus of the Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir. The series also explores the events that led to the India-Pakistan conflict over the region.

OTT platform: Zee5

Release date: 11 August 2023

Behind Your Touch

Behind Your Touch is an upcoming Korean series starring Han Ji-min, Lee Min-ki, and Suho in the lead roles. The plot follows an unlikely couple that bonds over solving minor crime cases in the town of Mujin. How the veterinarian and the hot-blooded detective charts past the mysteries and fall in love forms the crux. This rom-com thriller series is directed by Kim Seok-yoon and Choi Bo-yoon.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 12 August 2023

Moving

Moving is an upcoming Korean supernatural drama based on a webtoon of the same name by Kang Full. The series follows three teenage high school students and their parents who discover their superpowers. Ryu Seung-ryong, Han Hyo-joo, Zo In-sung, and others play key roles in this series directed by Pank In-jae.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 9 August 2023

Let us know which one of these web series releasing this week of August on OTT you are waiting to watch.