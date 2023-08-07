As the monsoon sets in, an entertaining August waits ahead of us and the Indian movies releasing this week on OTT are a glimpse of it. From an exhilarating Telugu action drama to a fan-favourite Marvel flick and much more, these brand-new releases will get you going even during the most boring of days. Repay your monthly OTT subscriptions if you haven’t because you wouldn’t want to miss any of these.

Here are the new Indian movies releasing on OTT this week of August.

Maaveran

Maaveran is a Tamil superhero drama starring Siva Karthikeyan and was directed by Madonne Ashwin. The plot revolves around an exploited comic book writer who often avoids disputes or arguments. An unsuccessful suicide attempt gives birth to a mysterious voice inside his head that leads him to fight a land mafia kingpin. Aditi Shankar, Saritha, Musskin, Sunil, and others play key roles.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 11 August 2023

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is a recent Hindi romantic comedy starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan. Kapil and Somya are a married couple living in a joint family. When their family opposes their decision to get a separate home for themselves, the two make use of a government scheme to fulfil their dream. Laxman Uterkar directed this film.

OTT platform: JioCinema

Release date: 11 August 2023

Neymar

Directed by Sudhi Maddison, Neymar is a Malayalam comedy film starring Mathew Thomas, Naslen K Gafoor, Jhoni Antony, and others in key roles. The plot follows two friends, Kanjuva and Sinto. When they bring a pet dog into their lives, things turn upside down.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 8 August 2023

Hidimba

Starring Ashwin Babu and Nanditha Swetha in the lead roles, Hidimba is a Telugu crime mystery thriller directed by Aneel Kanneganti. A series of murders alerts the Telangana Police and officer Abhay is put in charge to crack the case. With no clues to help his investigation, the cop connects the vague dots to find the serial killer. But what connection does this murder spree have with an abandoned island home to an untapped tribal community?

OTT platform: Aha

Release date: 10 August 2023

Padmini

Starring Aparna Balamurali, Madonna Sebastian, Kunchako Boban, Malavika Menon, and others in key roles, Padmini is a Malayalam comedy-drama directed by Sanna Hegde. The plot follows a college lecturer who faces the embarrassment of his life when his wife elopes on their wedding night. A lawyer in a relationship with a misogynistic man helps Rameshan get his divorce.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 11 August 2023

Por Tozhil

Por Tozhil is a Tamil crime thriller directed by Vignesh Raja and stars R Sarathkumar, Ashok Selvam, and Nikhila Vimal in the lead roles. A faint-hearted new police recruit is tasked with catching a serial killer. Hoe he mans up, facing the pressure from a hostile superior forms the crux.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Release date: 11 August 2023

Vaan Moondru

Directed by AMR Murugesh, Vaan Monndru is an upcoming Tamil rom-com starring Delhi Ganesh, Leela Samson, Aadithya Bhaskar, Ammu Abhirami, and others in prominent roles. The plot follows three couples and their relationships. How love transcends the boundaries of age is captured in this film.

OTT platform: Aha

Release date: 11 August 2023

Let us know which one of these Indian movies releasing this week of August you are waiting to watch. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for weekly and monthly OTT updates.