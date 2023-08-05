This year has seen a surge in captivating and diverse content, offering audiences an immersive viewing experience like never before. With captivating storytelling, stellar performances, and cutting-edge production, these Telugu web series released in 2023 on OTT have managed to strike a chord with viewers of all ages, making them an unmissable addition to any avid binge-watcher’s must-watch list.

So here’s the top 9 Telugu web series released in 2023 on OTT so far.

ATM

ATM, a Telugu crime heist thriller set in Hyderabad, features VJ Sunny, Krishna Burugula, Ravi Raj, Roiel Shree, Divi Vadthya, Divya Vani, and Prudhvi Raj. Directed by C Chandra Mohan. The series centers around four young individuals living in Hyderabad’s slums, who turn to robbery as a means of survival. However, they find themselves entangled in a high-profile case, leading to their designation as the most-wanted suspects.

OTT platform: Zee5

Puli Meka

Puli Meka is a crime thriller series directed by Chakravarthy Reddy. When brutal murders of cops shake Hyderabad, a female cop leads the SIT and relies on a forensic expert to identify patterns and catch the killer. However, more cops are murdered, leading to media scrutiny. The forensic expert eventually cracks the case, uncovering a shocking truth. Determined to seek justice, they embark on a challenging journey to expose the real culprits.

OTT platform: Zee5

Anger Tales

Directed by Prabhala Tilak, Anger Tales comprises four distinct stories in different settings. The first follows Ranga (Venkatesh Maha), an ardent fan of a star hero, while the second revolves around Pooja Reddy (Madonna Sebastian), a married woman facing challenges with her vegan husband and mother-in-law. The third episode focuses on Radha (Bindu Madhavi), a housewife whose sleep is disturbed by her landlord and relatives. Lastly, Giridhar, a 32-year-old man dealing with problems due to his bald head, features in the final tale. Each story explores how anger issues impact their lives significantly.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Vyavastha

Vyavastha is a suspenseful legal drama directed by Anand Ranga, featuring Sampath Raj, Karthik Rathnam, Hebah Patel, and Kamna Jethmalani. The story follows Vamsi Krishna, a new law graduate, as he takes on the powerful senior Lawyer Chakraborty in a David vs. Goliath battle. Chakraborty, who controls the legal system with his organization of top lawyers, faces an intriguing challenge from Vamsi.

OTT platform: Zee5

Jhansi Season 2

The highly anticipated second instalment of the crime thriller, Jhansi Season 2, stars Anjali. Jhansi and Dhruva’s abduction by a group of henchmen reveals shocking motives through kidnapper Ameesha. Jhansi delves into her past seeking answers, while dangerous gangster Caleb targets her life. Cop Sakshi uncovers a crucial link between Jhansi and a string of murders. Will Sakshi apprehend Jhansi? What connects Caleb to Jhansi and her allies?

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Dead Pixels

Dead Pixels features Niharika Konidela, Akshay Lagusani, Harsha Chemudu, Sai Ronak, and Bhavana Sagi. The show revolves around three introverts and one ambivert, who bond through an online video game. It delves into the modern reality where people spend more time in the virtual world than the real one. Despite their flaws, competitiveness, and scepticism, the characters are endearing and fun. Gayatri, an obsessed gamer, faces a surprising twist when she meets her virtual crush in real life, leading to personal growth and real-life connections.

OTT Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Rana Naidu

Rana Naidu is an action crime drama, an official adaptation of the 2013 crime TV series, Ray Donovan. Venkatesh Daggubati, Rana Daggubati, Suchitra Pillai, Gaurav Chopra, and Surveen Chawla play key roles. The story revolves around Rana Naidu, a skilled “fixer of the stars” who deals with the messes of famous clients. However, his personal life suffers, with strained relationships and an estranged father, Naga Naidu, seeking reconciliation and revenge after his wrongful imprisonment.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Hostel Days

Hostel Days, the Telugu remake of the popular Hindi web series Hostel Daze stars Darahas Maturu, Akshay Lagusani, Mouli Tanuj Prasanth, Anannyaa Akulaa, Aishwarya Hollakal, and Jaiyetri Makana, directed by Aditya Mandala. The series revolves around six engineering students and their hostel life experiences. Roommates Sai, Chitharanjan Bhattacharya, and Naveen Yadav, along with newcomers Theppa, Kavya, and Rithika, encounter various challenges and adventures during their time at the hostel, making for an engaging storyline.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Mayabazaar For Sale

Maya Bazaar for Sale is a comedy-drama streaming TV series starring Navdeep, Naresh, Eesha Rebba, Meiyang Chang, and Ravi Varma. The show centres around a luxurious community in Hyderabad, where residents’ tranquil lives are upended when the government declares the entire area as illegal construction. The series delves into how they navigate and cope with this unexpected predicament.

OTT Platform: Zee5

Let us know which one of these Telugu web series released in 2023 on OTT you are yet to watch. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more OTT recommendations.