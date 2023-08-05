2023 has been an entertaining year so far with a collection of riveting Indian web series released on OTT platforms such as Netflix, Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, and more. From thought-provoking narratives to lighthearted entertainment, these shows offer diverse experiences with captivating storytelling, compelling characters, and gripping plots, making for an unforgettable binge-watching day.

Here are the must-watch Indian web series released in 2023 on OTT channels.

Farzi

An artist is pulled into accomplishing a high stake con job. However, he also is being tailed by a task force officer, who aims to eliminate his menace. Directed by Krishna DK and Raj Nidimoru, this Hindi thriller series features Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Raashi Khanna, and others in lead roles. Farzi is one of the highest-rated Indian web series in recent times and has impressed the audience like no other with its gripping narrative and striking performances.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Ayali

The plot of this series revolves around Tamil Selvi, who struggles with her dream of becoming a doctor. She lives in an oppressive village called Veerappappai, where she has to fight against a 500-year-old custom that prohibits women from getting educated. Ayali stars Abhinayashree, Anmol, and Singampuli and is directed by Muthu Kumar.

OTT platform: Zee5

The Night Manager

Starring Aditya Roy Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Sobhita Dhulipala in the lead roles, The Night Manager is a crime suspense drama created by Sandeep Modi based on John le Carre’s novel, The Night Agent. Shaan, a former navy officer, aids RAW officer Lipika to expose an arms smuggling plot. Safina dies mysteriously. Shaan infiltrates Shelly’s gang to disrupt their operations and uncover their financial troubles. A plan is set to bring down Shelly.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Scoop

Scoop is based on Jigna Vora’s book Behind the Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison. The story is written by Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul and Mirat Trivedi. Scoop revolves around a crime reporter whose life takes twisted turns when she is cornered for another journalist’s murder. Karishma Tanna, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub, Tannishtha Chatterjee, and Deven Bhojani feature in crucial roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Kohrra

Kohrra is an upcoming Hindi crime thriller series directed by Randeep Jha and stars Survinder Vicky, Barun Sobti, Manish Chaudhary, Varun Badola, and others in key roles. The plot revolves around the investigation of the murder of an NRI, who gets killed days before his marriage. How two officers unfold the mystery forms the crux.

OTT platform: Netflix

Jubilee

Jubilee is a Hindi-language period piece about the origins of Hindi cinema, set in newly independent India. Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, the series stars Prasenjit Chatterjee, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Aparshakti Khurana. Amidst pre-Independence turmoil, Roy Talkies seeks Jamshed Khan for a film. Betrayals, scandals, and identity switches lead to a dramatic downfall, closing Roy Talkies.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Let us know which one of these Indian web series released on OTT in 2023 you are watching first. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more OTT updates.