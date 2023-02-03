Last month, Bollywood scored big at the theatres, with releases like Pathaan. The Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer has been wreaking havoc at the box office since its release. Now that February is here, Bollywood is ready to kickstart the month with exciting new releases. How about hitting the theatres with friends for these upcoming movies? The Hindi movies releasing in February at the theatres feature notable actors like Anupam Kher, Ajay Devgn, Priyamani, and several others.

Here are 5 unmissable Hindi movies releasing in February in theatres.

Shiv Shastri Balboa

Shiv Shastri is a retiree from India who moves to the USA. He goes on a road trip, which makes him realise that it is never too late to reinvent oneself. Anupam Kher, Nargis Fakhri, and Sharib Hashmi feature in the lead roles. Ajayan Venugopalan directed the Hindi comedy film.

Release date: 10 February 2023

Shehzada

Bantu constantly seeks the approval of his father, who doesn’t show any hint of affection. He soon finds out that his real parents are the filthy-rich Jindals, and does everything he can to keep them safe. The upcoming film is a remake of the Telugu movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The Hindi action comedy stars Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. Rohit Dhawan directed the film.

Release date: 10 February 2023

Maidaan

Maidaan is a biopic of former player, and coach of the Indian football team, Syed Abdul Rahim. He is also regarded as the architect of Indian football. Ajay Devgn, Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and others star in the Hindi film. Amit Ravindernath Sharma directed the film

Release date: 17 February 2023

Selfiee

A misunderstanding leads to a feud between Vijay, a celebrity, and Prakash Agarwal, an RTO Officer, who happens to be a big fan of Vijay. The Hindi action comedy is directed by Raj Mehta, starring Akshay Kumar, and Emraan Hashmi in the prominent roles.

Release date: 24 February 2023

Afwaah

Afwaah is an upcoming Hindi drama film starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Taapsee Pannu, Sharib Hashmi, and other actors. The film is directed by Sudhir Mishra.

Release date: 24 February 2023

