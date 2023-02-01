The second month of the year is here, and theatres have exciting releases to offer to the people of Vizag. Going to the cinema is a great way to blow off steam during a stressful week. The Telugu film industry has kept us entertained in January with theatrical releases like Hunt, Michael Gang, Prathyadhi, and more. February has some commendable releases coming up as well. So mark your calendars with these Telugu movies releasing in February at the theatres.

Here are 8 Telugu movies releasing in February at the theatres.

Michael

Set in the 1990s Micahel is an ambitious young man who wants to take control of the gangster scene. He also happens to fall in love with in love in the middle of this chaos. The Telugu film is directed by Ranjit Jeyakodi. The action thriller stars Sundeep Kishan, Vijay Sethupathi, Divyansha Kaushik and others in notable roles.

Release date: 3 February 2023

Writer Padmabushan

The Shanmukha Prashanth directorial follows the life of a struggling writer from Vijayawada. The Telugu movie depicts how he deals with the people around him as he tries to grow as a writer. The family drama film stars Ashish Vidyarthi, Tina Shilparaj, and Suhas.

Release date: 3 February 2023

Amigos

Kalyan Ram plays a triple role in the upcoming action thriller. The Telugu movie stars Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Nithin Prasanna, Ashika Ranganath. The upcoming movie is Rajendra Reddy’s directorial debut.

Release date: 10 February 2023

Breakout

Maniratnam, an aspiring filmmaker travels to Hyderabad for a narration meet. But the meeting doesn’t take place, and he is forced to live in a garage where things take a turn. The Telugu film stars Raja Goutham, Kireeti Damaraju, Anand Chakrapani, and others.

Release date: 10 February 2023

Sir

Bala Gangadher Tilak is a third-grade junior lecturer who stands against educational institutes that provide education merely for the sake of business. The Telugu film stars Dhanush, Samyuktha Menon, Sai Kumar, Tanikella Bharani, and others in lead roles. The film is directed by Venky Atluri.

Release date: 17 February 2023

Das Ka Dhamki

Das Ka Dhamki features Vishwak Sen, Nivetha Pethuraj, Rao Ramesh, and other actors. The action drama film is directed by Vishwak Sen himself.

Release date: 17 February 2023

Vinara Bhayamu Vishnu Katha

Things take a turn when two individuals meet and become an integral part of each other’s lives. Will they be able to continue their bond? Kiran Abbavaram, Kashmira Pardeshi, Murali Sharma, and others feature in the Murali Kishor Abburu directorial

Release date: 17 February 2023

Taxi

A series of events take place in a cab that is hired by four people from different strata of society. Surprisingly the lives of these people are intertwined. The upcoming action drama stars Vasant Sameer Pinnamaraju. Almas Motiwala, Surya Srinivas, and others. Harish Sajja directed the film.

Release date: 24 February 2023

