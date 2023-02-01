Now that February has begun, the entertainment quota looks no less when compared to January. Netflix will not disappoint, with the web series, across various genres, releasing back-to-back this month. From romance, action, thriller, and more, web series in all genres are to be expected to be released. Look out for these new and exciting web series releasing on Netflix this February to keep yourself entertained.

Here is the list of web series releasing on Netflix this February.

Love to Hate You

The plot revolves around Yeo Mi-Ran, an attorney who hates losing to men and a celebrity, Nam Gang-Ho, who mistrusts women. Love means nothing to both of them, but that is only until they are forced to date each other. Directed by Kim Jung Kwon, this romantic-comedy drama series stars Teo Yoo, Kim Ok Bin, Kim Ji Hoon, and others.

Release date: 10 February 2023

You- Season 4

Joe Goldberg is an obsessive man, who gets to extreme measures to achieve his goals when he is mesmerized by someone. Set in London, this psychological thriller series stars Penn Badgley in the titular role. Joe’s obsessive behaviour makes the series interesting to watch.

Release date: 09 February 2023

Class

Class is an Indian adaptation of the hit Spanish series, Elite. The story is set in Delhi’s elite school Hampton International. The series explores romantic relationships and social standings, between the students, who come from different backgrounds. Directed by Ashim Ahluwalia, this series features Rohit Singh, Ratnabali Bhattacharjee, Madhuri Gawali, and others.

Release date: 03 February 2023

Summer Strike

Yeo Reum is a young working woman. Her life turns tragic when her mother passes away in an accident, followed by being dumped by her boyfriend. She then moves to a small seaside town to recover from the trauma. Directed by Lee Yoon Jung, this drama series stars Seolhyun, Im Si Wan, Bang Jae Min, and others.

Release date: 20 February 2023

Outer Banks- Season 3

John B and his three best friends set out on a journey to find a legendary treasure on an island. The treasure is linked to John’s father’s death. Directed by Jonas Pate, this teen-drama series stars Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, and others.

Release date: 23 February 2023

Red Rose

A group of teenagers are haunted by a dangerous app called Red Rose, over a long summer break. Written by Michael Clarkson and Paul Clarkson, the British series stars Amelia Clarkson, Ashna Rabher, Harry Reddin, and others.

Release date: 15 February 2023

A Girl and an Astronaut

An astronaut returns home after 30 years of disappearance. His return catches the attention of a corporate company, which is interested in knowing why he hasn’t aged even after decades. Directed by Bartosz Prokopowicz, this Polish series features Daria Polunina, Grzegorz Damięcki, Magdalena Cielecka, and others.

Release date: 17 February 2023

Formula 1: Drive to Survive- Season 5

The series shows the lives of racers, managers, and team owners, both on and off track. It shows what the sport is about, and the struggles that go beyond the sport itself. The award-winning sports documentary feature Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, Daniel Ricciardo, Lewis Hamilton, and others.

Release date: 20 February 2023

