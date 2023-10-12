With new releases coming up every week, we are far from deprived of entertainment and binge-worthy content. From high-octane action thrillers and hard-hitting social dramas to enticing love stories and spine-chilling horror flicks, every genre has been thriving at its best with filmmakers leaving no stone unturned to excite the viewers. This weekend, if you are in search of plans to stay in, head out to Netflix and check out the latest Hindi web series. Make sure to grab some popcorn and coke for the side.

Choona

Directed by Pushpendra Nath Misra, ‘Choona’ features a stellar cast including Jimmy Shergill, Arshad Warsi, Aashim Gulati, Namit Das, Atul Srivastava, Monika Panwar, Niharika Lyra Dutt, and others. The story revolves around a diverse group of individuals who, finding a shared adversary in a fearsome and superstitious politician, devise a heist plan to seek retribution.

Guns & Gulaabs

Guns & Gulaabs is a Hindi comedy crime thriller featuring Dulquer Salmaan, Raj Kumar Rao, Adarsh Gaurav, and more. Directed by Raj & DK, the film combines crime and romance reminiscent of the 1990s, focusing on unconventional characters. Expected to offer a dark, gritty crime narrative, the series infuses humour and romance for a unique blend of genres.

The Hunt for Veerappan

The Hunt For Veerappan is a crime biographical documentary encapsulating the life of the dreaded smuggler, Veerappan. The four episodes portray the rise and fall of the “Forest King.”

Kohrra

Kohrra is a Hindi crime thriller series directed by Randeep Jha and stars Survinder Vicky, Barun Sobti, Manish Chaudhary, Varun Badola, and others in key roles. The plot revolves around the investigation of the murder of an NRI, who gets killed days before his marriage. How two officers unfold the mystery forms the crux.

Scoop

Scoop is based on Jigna Vora’s book Behind the Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison. Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul and Mirat Trivedi wrote the story. Scoop revolves around a crime reporter whose life turns twisted when she is cornered for another journalist’s murder. Karishma Tanna, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub, Tannishtha Chatterjee, and Deven Bhojani feature in crucial roles.

Tooth Pari: When Love Bites

This Indian romantic thriller fantasy series, created, written, and directed by Pratim D. Gupta, stars Shantanu Maheshwari and Tanya Maniktala in lead roles. The series revolves around the unusual love story between a human dentist and a beautiful vampire set on the streets of Kolkata.

