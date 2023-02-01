There is much to do in February. As we continue settling into the new year and enjoying the pleasant weather on offer, there is still the question of what we should do. Some spend time at the beach, others go on trips, and some explore new food around the city. Another great option for those in search of entertainment is going to the movies. From action thrillers to blushing romance flicks, there are several movies releasing in the first week of February in the theatres that will satisfy you no matter what your favourite genre is.

Here are 5 of the most exciting Indian movies releasing in the theatres in the first week of February for a good serving of entertainment.

Writer Padmabhushan

This charming, movie is about a struggling writer from the City of Vijayawada. The movie is about how he deals with his family, love interest and several other people in his life as he tries to make it. Writer Padmabhushan stars Ashish Vidyarthi, Tina Shilparaj, and Suhas, and is directed by Shanmukha Prashanth.

Release date: 3 February 2023

Butta Bomma

This romantic drama has everything Telugu movie fans can expect from this category of films. The movie stars Anikha Surendran, Arjun Das, and Surya Vashistta in lead roles and is directed by Shourie Chandrasekhar Ramesh.

Release date: 4 February 2023

Michael

An action thriller about gangs, romance and revenge, Michael will be a treat for all fans of the genre. The plot revolves around a young man who is lovestruck, seeking revenge on a gang for the wrong they’ve done to him. The movie stars Sundeep Kishan, Divyansha Kaushik, and Gautham Menon, and is directed by Ranjit Jeyakodi.

Release date: 3 February 2023

Prema Desam

Prema Desam is touted as being a new-age love story that is relevant to the current generation. It stars actors like Madhoo, Megha Akash, Thrigun and many more. It is directed by Srikanth Sidham.

Release date: 3 February 2023

The Great Indian Kitchen

Conflict is always bound to erupt when the new meets the old. This movie is about a well-educated woman who finds herself in an arranged marriage with a man from a conservative family. She becomes disillusioned when her mother-in-law leaves to look after her pregnant daughter. She realizes that the life they expect her to live isn’t the kind of life she wants for herself. The movie stars Nimisha Sajayan and Suraj Venjaramoodu. It is directed by Jeo Baby.

Release date: 3 February 2023

