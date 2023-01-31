Telugu movies are a great way to wind down after a long day at work. The Telugu film industry has produced many blockbusters and some of them even went on to become super hits across the country. Telugu films are known for their unique story-telling style and excellent cinematography. If you’re looking for new and trending Telugu movies to stream, check out these new releases on Amazon Prime Video.

Here is a list of new and trending Telugu movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video for an entertaining evening.

#1 Gurthunda Seethakalam

The newest Telugu movie on OTT platforms, this Telugu drama is based on the Kannada blockbuster movie Love Mocktail. Directed by Nagasekhar, the cast of the movie includes Satyadev and Tamannah in the lead roles. A middle-aged software employee’s quest to find his true love is at the center of this romantic comedy. The film follows the protagonist, who endures several heartbreaks in his search, as he tries to make sense of what love means and how to find it.

#2 Cheppalani Undi

This drama is about a Telugu boy who loses his mother tongue. A reporter wakes up speaking a foreign language right before an important interview that would change his life. This ends up in societal mockery, rejection by his lover and many hardships. Watch this new and unique concept directed by Arun Barathi L. The movie’s cast includes Yash Puri and Stefy Patel in lead roles.

#3 HIT: The Second Case

Directed by Sailesh Kolanu and produced by actor Nani this second instalment of the HITverse is a must-watch. KD is a laid-back cop who investigates a gruesome murder case. As he uncovers the layers of the crime, things get increasingly dangerous and the stakes rise unbelievably high. A threat comes unusually close. The movie’s cast includes Adivi Sesh, Meenakshi Chaudhray and others in lead roles.

#4 Yashoda

Yashoda is a psychological thriller and science fiction Telugu movie starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead role and was directed by Hari-Harish. The movie’s plot revolves around the titular character of a surrogate mother. When she is admitted to a care facility for pregnant women, she cannot fail but observe the eerie events around her. How she unravels this mystery risking her life, forms the major chunk of Yashoda. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, and several others play key roles in this movie.

#5 Sita Ramam

Hanu Raghavpudi’s execution of this period love drama was poetry in motion, and Dulquer Salman’s screen presence won the hearts of his fans all over again. Mrunal Thakur’s grace and elegance need no introduction. The story follows a young girl who, upon returning to Pakistan, sets off to fulfil her grandfather’s dying wish of delivering a letter from Ram to Sita. Along the way, she unravels their beautiful love story.

