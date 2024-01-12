Women-centric movies and web series have a profound impact on empowering individuals, regardless of their gender. These films offer a platform to showcase the strength, resilience, and diverse experiences of women. They challenge stereotypes, break down societal norms, and inspire audiences to embrace equality and empowerment. Through compelling storytelling, they create relatable, multidimensional female characters who navigate a range of challenges, from personal growth to social injustice. We have curated a list of women-centric movies and web series that you can watch on different OTT platforms.

Derry girls

This quirky web series shows us the personal adventures of a 16-year-old girl, her family, and friends during the Troubles in Northern Ireland in the early 1990s. If you love some good drama, comedy, and fun quirky moments, this is the show for you. This show is directed by Michael Lennox and stars Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Louisa Harland, Nicola Coughlan, and Jamie-Lee O’Donnell.

OTT Platform- Netflix

Unbelievable

This compelling true crime drama is based on the true story of Marie Adler, a Washington State woman who, at the age of 18, reported being raped by a masked intruder in her house. However, she was afterward victimized by investigators who claimed she had made up the terrifying incident. This is a Susannah Grant-directed film starring Toni Collette Merritt Wever.

OTT Platform- Netflix

Maid

A young woman leaves an abusive relationship and works as a house cleaner while she struggles to support her children and give them a better future. The show follows her struggle to raise a young child, deal with an abusive ex-boyfriend and her own dysfunctional family, and navigate the red tape of government assistance while working as a maid and dreaming of a future as a writer. This was Created by Molly Smith Metzler and stars Margaret Qualley, Nick Robinson, Anika Noni Rose, and Tracy Vilar.

OTT Platform- Netflix

Darlings

Badru becomes a violent and alcoholic spouse, ruining Hamza and Badru’s loving marriage. But when his actions cause a catastrophe, she leaves to exact retribution. Darlings does a decent attempt at portraying the struggles women go through in toxic relationships. This is a Jasmeet K. Reen-directed film starring Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma, Shefali Shah, and Michael Roshan.

OTT Platform- Netflix

Harriet

The story of brave abolitionist Harriet Tubman is told from her escape from slavery to the perilous missions she oversaw to free hundreds of slaves through the Underground Railroad. This film is directed by Kasi Lemmons and stars Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom, Jr.Joe Alwyn, and Janelle Monáe.

OTT Platform- Amazon Prime Video

The great Indian kitchen

Jeo Baby is the author and director of the Indian Malayalam drama film The Great Indian Kitchen. In the movie, Nimisha Sajayan plays a newlywed who tries to live up to her husband Suraj Venjaramood, and his family’s expectations of her as a subservient wife. This stars with Nimisha Sajayan and Suraj Venjaramoodu

OTT Platform- Amazon Prime Video

