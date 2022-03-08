The Telugu film industry is blessed to have some of the most talented actors of this age. The endless list begins with Anushka Shetty, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and goes on. The audiences have always encouraged unique concepts with open arms and embraced the creativity of the directors as their own. Over the years, many women-oriented movies have been released in Telugu, emphasising the importance of women in society.

Here is a list of the best Telugu women-oriented movies.

Arundhati

Anushka Shetty’s role as Jejamma aka Arundathi will go down in the history as one of the greatest performances in a female-oriented movie. Apart from Anushka, the antagonist, which was played by Sonu Sood, received high critical acclaim from the Telugu movie audiences. The movie has also won numerous awards in various categories.

Anasuya

Though the movie is based on psychotic love failure, the brilliant performance by Bhumika Chawla stands out as one of the finest. The nail-biting storyline is one of the additions to the many reasons to watch this one of a kind thriller.

Oh Baby

Samantha has proved yet again with her performance why she is one of the most adored actresses of the modern era. The way she portrayed the role of a 70-year-old granny, stuck in a 25-year-old body, with ease left the audience in awe. This remake of the South Korean movie, Miss Granny, is one of the best female-oriented movies in recent times.

Rudhramadevi

Rudramadevi is a 2015 Telugu language biographical film based on the story of Rani Rudramadevi of the Kakatiya Dynasty, also being one of the few queens in Indian history. The movie stars Anushka Shetty in the titular role and Rana Daggubati, Catharine Teresa, and Nithya Menon in other leading roles. Allu Arjun has received affirmations for his roles as Gona Ganna Reddy. This movie was released in 3D format alongside 2D. Rudramadevi was directed by Guna Sekhar.

Anukokunda Oka Roju

Anukokunda Oka Roju is a coming of age thriller, directed by the visionary Yeleti Chandra Sekhar. Charmee Kaur did a brilliant job as Sahasra, a girl who loses track of a day, during which she allegedly commits multiple crimes. The plot unfolds around how she manages to find the truth about that one day, with the help of a police officer and a couple of friends.

Mahanati

Mahanati is a biopic of the late Telugu actress, Savitri, dearly called Savitramma by her fans from yesteryear. She was widely regarded as one of the greatest Indian actresses of all time. A stage actress during her initial stages, Savitramma rose to fame with her versatile performances in Telugu cinema. The makers of Mahanati were lauded by the audience for their commendable work in replicating the old days of the Telugu film industry with great detail and accuracy. The close-to-reality portrayal of Savitri by Keerthy Suresh has gained her National Award for Best Actress in 2018.