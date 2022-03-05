Over the years, movies have evolved from being just a source of entertainment for the audience. In order to deliver quality content, filmmakers have been adopting stories from various real-life situations and the lives of real characters. One such genre which has been trending in recent times is the biopics of inspirational women. Our sacred land of India has an abundance of inspiring stories of women if the biographical genre is your cup of tea.

Here is a list of powerful biopics of inspirational women to watch this International Women’s Day.

Gangubai Kathiawadi

The plot of this movie is based on the real-life story of Gangubai Kothewali, a sex worker in the Kamathipura area of Mumbai during the 1960s. Gangubai Kathiawadi is a recently released movie, in which Alia Bhatt played the titular role. Many controversies have surrounded the movie even before its release. The actress has received high critical acclaim for her dominating performance as Gangubai. The movie was directed by ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Gangubai Kathiawadi was released in Hindi and Telugu languages.

Where to watch: In theatres

Neerja

Neerja is a 2016 biographical film directed by Ram Madhvani, starring Sonam Kapoor as Neerja Bhanot. A head purser on Pan Am Flight 73, Neerja Bhanot was a braveheart who died trying to save the passengers from the hijacked plane. She was awarded India’s highest peacetime gallantry, Ashoka Chakra Award, posthumously for her sacrifice and bravery. The climax of the movie is said to be a major highlight, which emotionally moved the audience.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Gunjan Saxena is an ex-Indian Air Force office, who is a veteran of the Kargil War in 1999. She retired from the IAF in 2004, after serving as a pilot for 8 years. She was a part of the operations in evacuating 900 injured and deceased troops from Kargil. The titular role in the movie was played by Jahnvi Kapoor under the direction of Sharan Sharma.

Where to watch: Netflix

Mahanati

Mahanati is a biopic of the late Telugu actress, Savitri, dearly called Savitramma by her fans from yesteryear. She was widely regarded as one of the greatest Indian actresses of all time. A stage actress during her initial stages, Savitramma rose to fame with her versatile performances in Telugu cinema. The makers of Mahanati were lauded by the audience for their commendable work in replicating the old days of the Telugu film industry with great detail and accuracy. The close-to-reality portrayal of Savitri by Keerthy Suresh has gained her National Award for Best Actress in 2018.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Mary Kom

Mary Kom is a 2014 biographical sports film based on the life of Indian boxer Mary Kom. The movie revolves around the rise of Mary Kom as a boxer and her victory at the 2008 World Boxing Championship. Priyanka Chopra, who played the titular role, has received numerous accolades for her hard work to portray the role perfectly. This movie was directed by Omung Kumar and produced by Viacom18 Pictures in collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Where to watch: Netflix

Saand ki Aankh

Saand Ki Aankh (bullseye) is based on the life story of two sisters, Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar. The Tomar sisters rose to fame as the oldest women to become sharpshooters. The roles of the sharpshooting duo were played by Bhumi Pednekar and Tapsee Pannu. The movie was directed by Tushar Hiranandani.

Where to watch: Zee5

Rudhramadevi

Rudramadevi is a 2015 Telugu language biographical film based on the story of Rani Rudramadevi of the Kakatiya Dynasty, also being one of the few queens in Indian history. The movie stars Anushka Shetty in the titular role and Rana Daggubati, Catharine Teresa, and Nithya Menon in other leading roles. Allu Arjun has received affirmations for his roles as Gona Ganna Reddy. This movie was released in 3D format alongside 2D. Rudramadevi was directed by Guna Sekhar.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Mention which one of these biopics of women is your favourite.