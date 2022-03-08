The importance of teaching gender inclusivity at a young age makes more sense in the current world than ever. The tender minds of young girls need to be mended in the right way to ensure a happier environment for them. These princesses from the Disney movies have taken the responsibility of shaping young girls into strong, empowered women. Disney too has joined the bandwagon of being inclusive and aims to create more socially aware movies for future generations, especially young women.

Take a look at how Disney has empowered young women through its princesses.

#1 Mirabel

Mirabel from ‘Encanto’ is one of the most inspiring characters ever to come out of Disney’s creation. The layered character brilliantly deals with the most common problem of today’s age, self-doubt. The Spanish background only adds to the diversity and inclusion Disney is driven towards. Mirabel comes across as a ray of hope on a rainy day.

#2 Moana

The eponymous heroine of this Disney movie sets an example for young girls to fight for their rights. Unlike the usual Disney tropes, this movie does not advocate that a woman needs a knight in shining armour to come and save the day.

#3 Merida

Merida, from ‘Brave’, is not a rebel without a cause. She teaches the audience that with determination and dedication there is nothing one cannot achieve. Being the loyal daughter and princess she is, she does not forget to put fighting for one’s freedom as the utmost priority.

#4 Jasmine

Jasmine from ‘Aladdin’ is more than just a romantic interest in the plot. She knew her self-worth and made her own decisions. She defied marriage laws and arranged marriages and was also responsible for making a change in the way her kingdom viewed marriage. She is a Disney movie revolutionary.

#5 Belle

Despite popular opinion, Belle from ‘Beauty and the Beast’ was not a victim of Stockholm syndrome. Gaston, the town’s most eligible bachelor, wants to marry Belle, but she rejects him because she was not ready to compromise her values. She is one of the first to portray that love is blind and that beauty is only skin deep. She is also very well-read.

#6 Rapunzel

Rapunzel is no damsel in distress. From the movie, ‘Tangled’, though she takes the help of the male lead, she only opts for that route as a means to achieve her dream. She faces all dangers and never backs down until she finally achieves her dream. She also has many talents, which are very self-empowering.

