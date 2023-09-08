The emergence of OTT platforms and web series has been a game changer for Bollywood film directors in exploring the genre of crime and realism. Their vision is no more just restricted to rom-coms or comedy but we get to watch from biographies to documentaries and high school dramas in a detailed version. With this train of thought if you haven’t watched these top Hindi web series on Netflix until now, don’t waste your time and start your weekend bingeing these shows. So grab a bucket of popcorn and re-subscribe your Netflix account to have fun.

Here are some of the must-watch Hindi web series on Netflix.

Guns and Gulaabs

Starring the versatile actor Rajkumar Rao in the titular role, this new Netflix series is all set to take you back to the 90s. As a batch of misfits enters the world of crime, we have to wait and watch what will be the aftermath. The cast of this new series includes stars like Dulquer Salman, Gulshan Devaiah, and Adarsh Gaurav. This gangster series is also directed by the famous duo Raj and DQ. Get ready to watch these top actors in the world of gangsters from the 90s.

Kohrra

Kohrra is a Hindi crime thriller series directed by Randeep Jha and stars Survinder Vicky, Barun Sobti, Manish Chaudhary, Varun Badola, and others in key roles. The plot revolves around the investigation of the murder of an NRI, who gets killed days before his marriage. How two officers unfold the mystery forms the crux.

Scoop

Scoop is based on Jigna Vora’s book Behind the Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison. The story is written by Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul and Mirat Trivedi. Scoop revolves around a crime reporter whose life takes twisted turns when she is cornered for another journalist’s murder. Karishma Tanna, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub, Tannishtha Chatterjee, and Deven Bhojani feature in crucial roles.

Delhi Crime

Directed by Richie Mehta, Delhi Crime is a thought-provoking web series which is based on the horrific Delhi gang rape that shook the capital in 2012 is a must-watch. A well-directed series that unlocks all the emotions in you, Delhi Crime is bound to leave you shaken. Shefali Shah, Rajesh Tailang, Rasika Dugal, Adil Hussain, Vinod Sherawat, and Yashaswini Dayama are seen playing significant roles in the series.

Aranyak

Directed by Vinay Waikul, this crime thriller series on Netflix stars Raveena Tandon as a strong female character. Set in the fictional town of Sironah in Himachal Pradesh, Raveena who plays the role of a cop Kasturi Dogra is seen battling with her family issues. She along with a new cop in town Angad Malik try to find the person responsible for the alleged rape and murder of a foreign teenage girl. The cast of the movie also includes Parambrata Chatterjee, Ashutosh Rana and others.

Class

The Indian adaptation of the Spanish series Elite, Class is directed by Ashim Ahluwalia. The young adult series follows three new students from starkly different backgrounds who shake up the world of the elite and high-profile families. The teaser showcases how they challenge the existing dynamics of the elite. The cast of this web series includes Gurfateh Pirzada, Anjali Sivaraman, Chayan Chopra, Ayesha Kanga and others in prominent roles.

Let us know which one of these top Hindi web series on Netflix you are watching first. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more OTT recommendations.