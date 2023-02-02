Two drug peddlers were arrested and 380 ampoules of Pentazocine Lysine Lactate injections were seized in a drug racket bust carried out by the Visakhapatnam Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) and City Task Force in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizag, on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Boda Srinu of Allipuram, Andhra Pradesh, and Durga Prasad of Kharagpur. According to reports, four cell phones and a two-wheeler were seized from their possession.

Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner Ch Srikanth and SEB Joint Director Bammidi Srinivasa Rao together instructed the raids in multiple places across the city and busted a drug injection racket. The police arrested a man selling narcotic injections under the Maharani Peta Police Station limits, in Visakhapatnam.

Addressing the media, the SEB officials said, that they will enforce strict measures on drug peddlers who plan to ruin the future of the youth through these banned substances. The police seized 380 ampoules of drugs from Boda Srinu and ascertained that they were being supplied by Durga Prasad from Kharagpur.

Through investigation, the police found that these injections, which were purchased at Rs 70, were being sold at a cost of Rs 200 each. Both the accused and the supplier were arrested and taken into custody. Further investigation is underway to crack down the chain of drug suppliers in the city.

The Visakhapatnam Police have also requested concerned parents to avail the counselling services at the Maarpu centres set up at various locations in the city.

