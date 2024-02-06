As Valentine’s Week approaches, love is in the air, and what better way to celebrate romance than by revisiting timeless Bollywood classics on the big screen? INOX at Chitralayaa Mall is screening SRK’s romantic hits like “Mohabbatein,” “ Dil Toh Pagal Hai ” and “ Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi ” for a single afternoon show at 3:10 PM in Visakhapatnam.

Mohabbatein, directed by Aditya Chopra was inspired by the iconic Dead Poets’ Society. This musical drama stars Shah Rukh Khan as Raj Aryan Malhotra, a music teacher who challenges the strict rules of an all-boys boarding school to teach about love and passion. The film intertwines multiple love stories, emphasizing the triumph of love over societal norms. The film is renowned for its soul-stirring soundtrack composed by Jatin-Lalit, featuring unforgettable melodies like “Humko Humise Chura Lo” and “Aankhein Khuli.”

Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, directed by Aditya Chopra is a romantic comedy-drama featuring Shah Rukh Khan as Surinder Sahni, an extremely simple guy who transforms into the charming Raj to win the heart of Taani, played by Anushka Sharma. It’s a heartwarming tale of self-discovery, love, and acceptance set against colourful dance sequences and the most amazing set of musical compositions. The film’s music, composed by Salim-Sulaiman, adds to its charm with delightful tracks such as “Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai” and “Dance Pe Chance.”

Dil Toh Pagal Hai, directed by Yash Chopra stars Shah Rukh Khan as Rahul, a passionate dancer who believes in finding his perfect match. When he meets Pooja, played by Madhuri Dixit. Their shared love for dance sparks a romance, complicated by the entry of Nisha, portrayed by Karisma Kapoor. It’s a captivating love triangle that explores true desires and destinies. The movie’s soundtrack, composed by Uttam Singh, is a blend of romantic ballads and energetic dance numbers. Iconic songs like “Dil To Pagal Hai,” “Are Re Are,” and “Le Gayi” remain etched in the hearts of audiences even decades later.

As we celebrate love and romance this Valentine’s, let’s immerse ourselves in the magic of these romantic hits and Chopra classics at INOX Chitralayaa Visakhapatnam, Don’t forget to catch these movies on the big screen with your loved one or your gal pals!

