As Valentine’s week beckons, it’s time to celebrate love in all its forms, and what better way to do so than by indulging in some delicious food and charming ambience? Whether you’re planning a romantic rendezvous with your significant other or a cosy gathering with friends, Vizag offers an array of cafes that Here are the top cafes in Vizag that have our heart and will have yours too –

Bean Board – Books, games and your favourite cup of joe! This cafe chain has truly made its mark. Their new outlet at Vishalakshi Nagar has taken the ambience a notch above and their Madhurwada outlet – Bean Board The Glitz is a class apart. Although The Glitz is a little far from the city it is a must-visit for its decor and the calmness surrounding the place. The ambience is just about right for the perfect coffee date, be it with your partner or a good book. You cannot go to Bean Board and not try their cappuccino, sandwiches and cinnamon rolls! Location: Outlets in Chinna Waltair, Seethamdhara, Vishalakshi Nagar, and near Panorama Hills

Latte Cafe & Kitchen – The Newest edition to the city but my oh my – what a lovely date spot! The Ambience is gorgeous and their sizzling brownie is the perfect dessert to end your day with! They have a limited menu but the taste and atmosphere make up for it.



Location: MVP Double Rd, near Mango Hyundai Showroom

Wabi Sabi Art Café – Art cafes were unheard of in Vizag but not anymore, Wabi Sabi has definitely created a space for itself and is moreover creating a beautiful community. With artistic walls and very creative decor, the cafe is known for hosting several events throughout the month. More than the food, the vibe and the experience that the cafe offers is what stands out. A perfect date idea would be an art date with your partner here alongside some wholesome food!



Location: Dayal Nagar Colony, Visalakshi Nagar

Gypsy Resto Cafe – Gypsy is not new to anyone. A long drive along the beach and lo and behold! – the perfect location for some fantastic food. Their outdoor seating with the beautiful lights hanging above and the lovely sea breeze is spot-on date ideal. Their wood-fired pizzas and chicken wings are a must-try!

Location: On the Sagar Nagar to Rushikonda route

V Hangout Resto Cafe – Drive a little further along the coast from Gypsy, and you arrive at V Hangout! As beautiful as their indoor ambience is, one cannot miss out on enjoying the rooftop terrace. It’s the ideal place to hang out on days when the temperatures dip low. The food is fantastic, would recommend going for a few starters and sharing a Mocktail or two.

Location: Opposite Sai Priya Resorts, near Rushikonda

So why not venture out and explore these delightful spots with your partner, friends or even on a solo date?

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more food recommendations.