The co-owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) franchise, Shah Rukh Khan – introduction unnecessary – made his way to Vizag to cheer on his team in their IPL match against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday. Needless to say, the heartthrob’s arrival created a buzz unlike any other in the city, with many vying for a glimpse of the star’s face. However, if you missed the Bollywood Baadshah’s presence in Vizag – we’ve got you covered. Catch a glimpse of him in these pictures and videos.

A stylish touchdown in Vizag Airport

Dressed in a black T-shirt, jeans, and sunglasses, and sporting his signature manbun, Shah Rukh was escorted out of the airport by security. Fans went berserk, cameras went flashing, the noise levels blew off the roof – a typical, SRK-induced madness. Watch the video below:

The King arrives in Vizag to support our Knights 💜#ShahRukhKhan #DCvKKRpic.twitter.com/kK7tXNjDj4 — Shah Rukh Khan Warriors FAN Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) April 3, 2024

He later changed into a casual purple shirt and a KKR cap to watch the match from the VIP section at the stadium.

SRK’s standing ovation for Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine, the formidable all-rounder, put on a spectacular show in Visakhapatnam during the KKR vs DC match. Opening the innings again this season, Narine went full throttle from the outset, hitting every Delhi bowler out of the park. He hit 7 sixes and an equal number of boundaries, falling just 15 runs short of his first IPL century.

In the 13th over, an Australian all-rounder bowled a short ball that Narine attempted to play against the line, but ended up edging it to Rishabh Pant behind the stumps. This dismissal brought relief to Delhi as they had finally caught the big fish. Narine was given a standing ovation by his teammates in the dugout and Shah Rukh Khan, who was in the stands.

#ShahRukhKhan applauded six of #RishabhPant by giving standing ovation👏👏👏

He is not from this planet men, never seen a team owner like him🫡 #KKR #KKRvsDC #IPL2024

pic.twitter.com/Xme2e1Z84W — Aju Bhai (@Ajukhan111) April 3, 2024

Catching up with the knights

Shah Rukh Khan also took the opportunity to meet and chat with the KKR team members. SRK spent over 15 minutes on the ground, interacting with every member of both teams.

HD pictures of The King, all smiles, greeting players post match & signing autographs 💜🔥#ShahRukhKhan #DCvKKR pic.twitter.com/UyHdwWbAmo — Shah Rukh Khan Warriors FAN Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) April 3, 2024

Taking a moment to hug mentor Gautam Gambhir and head coach Chandrakant Pandit. He also had a lengthy conversation with Kuldeep Yadav, a former Knight Rider, after encouraging Khaleel Ahmed to continue his excellent performance with the new ball for Delhi.

The SRK-Rishabh hug that we’ll remember for life!

One of the highlights of the IPL 2024 game between Kolkata and Delhi in Vizag was the emotional post-match meeting between Shah Rukh Khan and Rishabh Pant, the Delhi Capitals’ team captain.

Shah Rukh, like every Indian cricket fan, was delighted to see a fit-again Pant, and Pant, like every Indian, was ecstatic to see King Khan in the flesh.

SRK and Rishabh Pant's interaction is breaking the internet! Pant stands to greet SRK, but SRK insists he stay seated. With a warm hug, SRK whispers something in Pant's ear, showing us the true meaning of respect and friendship. #ShahRukhKhan #DCvKKR pic.twitter.com/lwmn6QOaHl — Rahul Godara (@godara_rah49732) April 4, 2024

When the Bollywood star approached Rishabh, the cricketer was about to get on his face, but the former asked him to relax. The two shared a warm hug, and SRK left a kiss on the captain’s forehead.

Recently, KKR appointed its former captain Gautam Gambhir as a mentor. Expressing his gratitude to Shah Rukh, Gambhir recalled a powerful message from 2011, “He (Shah Rukh) only told me the same thing that he had told me when I joined KKR as a player in 2011: ‘This is your franchise, make it or break it.’ He told me exactly the same thing. I don’t know what’s going to happen, but I can assure you that whenever I leave this place, we will be in a much better position.”

Undoubtedly, it is exhilarating to know that the ever-famous King Khan was living and breathing the same air as the rest of us Vizagites a mere few hours ago! With MS Dhoni stepping foot on Vizag soil recently, thanks to the CSK vs DC match on 31 March, the city has welcomed a slew of celebrity figures and famous cricket players to its premises!

