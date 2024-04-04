After the legendary match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings on 31 March 2024, where DC secured its first win of the season, Vizag’s ACA-VDCA Stadium further solidified its status as a haven for batters with another impressive display of power-hitting. The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), in their game on 3 April, racked up 272 runs after opting to bat first against the Delhi Capitals (DC). Despite narrowly missing the highest-ever IPL total of 277 set by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) against Mumbai Indians (MI), KKR now stand second in the list of highest IPL totals yet, replacing RCB, who previously held the title with a score of 263/5.

The ACA-VDCA stadium, Vizag, made its mark in IPL history by recording the highest score ever by a team playing at an alternate home venue. KKR are now placed fifth on the list of highest team totals in T20 cricket.

From the get-go, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) signaled their aggressive intent with a fiery start in the powerplay. The opening duo of Sunil Narine and Angkrish Raghuvanshi unleashed a storm on the Delhi Capitals’ bowling unit, amassing over 80 runs without losing a wicket. Narine’s dynamic knock of 85 runs laid the foundation for KKR’s commanding performance, while Raghuvanshi’s swift 54 off 27 balls offered robust support.

As the innings unfolded, the batting onslaught persisted with emerging star Rinku Singh and Andre Russell launching a flurry of boundaries. Singh’s rapid 26 off just 8 deliveries and Russell’s powerful 41 off 19 balls catapulted KKR to an imposing total of 272 runs at the expense of 7 wickets. The Delhi Capitals’ bowlers grappled to restrain the unyielding attack, leaking runs at a distressing pace.

KKR’s skipper Shreyas Iyer also chipped in with some hefty blows. Contrary to the anticipation of a closely contested match, KKR clinched a comfortable victory in the end.

In retaliation, DC confronted a daunting challenge as they lost their top-order batsmen early in the powerplay. Mitchell Starc, the skilled left-arm speedster from Australia, emerged as a significant obstacle, bagging the vital wickets of David Warner and Mitchell Marsh. With the backbone of their batting lineup back in the pavilion, Delhi Capitals found themselves in a dicey situation.

Despite the initial hiccups, Rishabh Pant and Tristian Stubbs exhibited admirable tenacity, scoring half-centuries to keep Delhi Capitals’ aspirations afloat. However, their gallant efforts proved insufficient as the required run rate escalated beyond reach. Delhi Capitals eventually succumbed to a devastating defeat, trailing by a substantial margin of 106 runs.

KKR’s comprehensive triumph attested to their superior batting prowess and disciplined bowling execution. This decisive win fortified KKR’s position in the IPL standings, while Delhi Capitals will need to regroup and strategize for their upcoming encounter. As the tournament advances, cricket aficionados can anticipate more exhilarating showdowns and edge-of-the-seat finishes in the world’s premier T20 league.

Highest IPL scores till date:

With KKR achieving a feat with their new new record-breaking second highest IPL total score, here’s the list of the highest scores in the league’s history:

277/3 – SRH vs MI, Hyderabad, 2024

272/7 – KKR vs DC, Vizag, 2024

263/5 – RCB vs PWI, Bengaluru, 2013

257/5 – LSG vs PBKS, Mohali, 2023

248/3 – RCB vs GL, Bengaluru, 2016

