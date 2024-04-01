The clash between the Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Visakhapatnam on 31 March 2024 was more than just a cricket match. Returning to Vizag after four years, the game certainly had fans from and outside Vizag on the edge of their seats. However, with DC getting their first win of the season in Vizag soil – the city might just be a lucky charm for them. The DC vs CSK match in the IPL 2024 season certainly served its share of thrill and excitement, giving Vizagites some landmark highlights to remember for years to come. Here are some of them:

Dhoni’s Vintage Six:



In his first IPL 2024 batting appearance, MS Dhoni set Vizag ablaze. Coming to bat at number eight, when his team Chennai Super Kings (CSK) needed 72 to win from 23 balls, the cricket legend really got the ball rolling in his 20th over. Facing Anrich Nortje, Dhoni unleashed a range of shots that had the crowd going mad, but what stood out was his one-handed six, that was reminiscent of Dhoni’s legendary history with Vizag – where, in 2005, he smashed an unbeaten 148 against Pakistan in the World Cup, bringing his name to the spotlight for life.

Prithvi Shaw’s Resurgence:



Prithvi Shaw’s recruitment by the Delhi Capitals certainly raised concerns and questions, especially when he was left to guard the stands for the first two games. However, with other members being injuried, Shaw was given an opportunity to step up to the opener’s slot – and he got the job done wonderfully.

Face-to-face with a free hit from Mustafizur Rahman, Shaw expertly flicked a near-yorker past short fine-leg. The next delivery, a length ball, met the same fate – dispatched in the same direction. But it was the third consecutive four that stole the show – a back-foot punch through covers. Despite a checkered past, he played his part in the opening stand, adding stability and flair to Delhi Capitals’ batting lineup.

Speaking after the match, DC captain Rishabh Pant said, “Bowlers have been clinical today. We’ve learnt from our mistake. He’s been working hard from last two weeks (Shaw). We thought it’s time to give him a chance and he flourished.

“For the Delhi Capitals one of the biggest issues in the last couple of years has been the opening partnership. Their average has been among the lowest in the IPL. A big part of that has not been David Warner. Warner has scored plenty of runs. It’s usually been his partner. And for a lot of games that’s been Prithvi Shaw. Tonight, he played really well,” Watson said during the mid-innings break.

DC’s First Win of The Season:



Despite the sensational ball striking from the evergreen MS Dhoni, it wasn’t enough for Chennai. The Delhi Capitals emerged victorious over the Chennai Super Kings by a margin of 20 runs, courtesy of a splendid half-century by Rishabh Pant and a decisive bowling performance by Mukesh Kumar, who took three vital wickets, destabilizing the Chennai Super Kings’ batting lineup.

The Delhi Capitals set a commendable target, ending with a score of 191/5 after 20 overs, in the majestic setting of the Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA–VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam. In pursuit of a target of 192, CSK could only manage 171/6 in their allotted 20 overs. From CSK’s bowling unit, Matheesha Pathirana stood out with three wickets.

Warner’s Milestone:



The DC vs CSK match marked David Warner’s 62nd IPL fifty, and 110th T20 fifty, equaling Chris Gayle’s record in T20s. His consistent form added to the excitement of the match. Additionally, David Warner climbed to fourth place in the Orange Cap race as DC sealed a win against CSK.

Mukesh Kumar’s Unstoppable Bowling:



Mukesh Kumar was tasked with bowling a clutch over. His figures until then read 2-0-16-3. One more good over would close the game out, more or less, and he delivered, bowling a series of wide yorkers that Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja couldn’t get underneath.

Savor this moment, as we’re uncertain of how many more we’ll get. With MS Dhoni at the bat, CSK needed a whopping 46 runs from the last 12 balls. Mukesh Kumar, however, was spot on. He gave away just two runs in his first four deliveries, including three dot balls. The over concluded without a single run scored. Mukesh’s bowling was nothing short of brilliant.

In our books, these were some of the most memorable highlights from the DC vs CSK match during this 2024 edition of IPL. As we wait for the anticipated DC vs KKR that is scheduled for 3 April, do reflect and let us know what moments from the match stood out to you!

