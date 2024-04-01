Rishabh Pant, the skipper of Delhi Capitals (DC), was penalized and fined Rs 12 lakh following their IPL 2024 match against Chennai Super Kings at the Dr Y S Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. The reason for this fine was a slow over rate maintained by his team during the match, which was their first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences.

Despite the fine, Pant had a commendable performance in the match, scoring his first fifty in the IPL. This surely makes for a powerful comeback from him, after missing the 2023 edition due to recovery from a serious car accident in December 2022. After a strong 93-run partnership between Prithvi Shaw and David Warner, Pant continued the momentum with a 32-ball 51, helping Delhi Capitals set a target of 192.

Chennai struggled initially, but Ajinkya Rahane and MS Dhoni put up a fight, with Rahane scoring a 30-ball 45 and Dhoni showcasing his classic form with an unbeaten 37 off 16. However, Delhi Capitals’ bowlers made a strong comeback, restricting CSK to 171 for six, leading to a 20-run victory for the hosts.

This marked Delhi Capital’s first win of the season – after defeats against Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals – in their home games in Visakhapatnam. Conversely, Chennai experienced their first setback of the season, after previously dominating in Chepauk with victories against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans.

After suffering a defeat at the hands of Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings have descended to the second position in the IPL standings. Despite their victory, however, Delhi Capitals’ net run rate took a significant hit and they were ranked sseventh, due to MS Dhoni’s vintage performance towards the end, for which he won the ‘Electric Striker of the Match award’. Nevertheless, DC has managed to secure 2 vital points and currently holds a net run rate of -0.016.

The Delhi Capitals team will play one more match here against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) before moving to the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi to play the rest of their home games.

The DC team captain, Rishabh Pant, is not the first to be fined for a slow over rate during a match in IPL 2024. Shubman Gill of Gujarat Titans (GT) had previously faced a similar penalty of INR 12 lakh for the same offence during their match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

