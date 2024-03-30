The Indian Premier League (IPL), now in its 17th season in 2024, continues to be the epitome of T20 tournaments, sparking anticipation and excitement. Each team has strategically planned their approach, leveraging the skills of retained players and new talent from the pool. This year, Visakhapatnam fans have a reason to celebrate as Delhi Capitals’ home matches will be held in the city’s ACA-VDCA stadium. Fans are eagerly awaiting DC’s first match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on 31 March 2024. We at Yo! Vizag reached out to some residents of Vizag to weigh in and give us their prediction on Match 13, DC vs CSK.

The current scenario:

Chennai Super Kings, with a record five IPL trophies, emerged victorious in the thrilling final of the 2023 season under MS Dhoni’s leadership. Nineteen years ago, Dhoni scored a remarkable 148 runs against Pakistan in Visakhapatnam, securing a resounding victory for Team India.

In the IPL 2024 season, CSK, led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, is topping the points table with a total of 4 points. Mustafizur Rahman from CSK is also the leading wicket-taker this season. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals, with Rishab Pant as captain, is making a comeback. Their last match against Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur ended in a 12-run defeat. Despite the loss, Pant assured fans that DC would learn and bounce back, praising Anrich Nortje for his exceptional bowling.

Vizagites speak on DC vs CSK:

Mrutyunjaya, a 60-year-old ex-lawyer and an IPL enthusiast since 2008, expressed his excitement about the match finally taking place in Vizag, He said, “It is unreal that IPL is finally in my hometown… feels like a dream come true. I had to miss the last one in 2012 as I wasn’t in the city. This time, I’m going to the game with my brother.” Having lost two other siblings during the COVID-19 pandemic, Mrutyunjaya hopes to share this special moment with his last remaining brother.

Speaking on the DC vs CSK match, he said that both are strong teams. However, “Chennai Super Kings has opened this season with back-to-back wins. Thus, I am anticipating a great performance from them in this match as well.”

“CSK has had way more wins against DC in the past matches. CSK backed Ruturaj in 2021 and its paying off. Last time too in IPL 2019 CSK won against DC. They are in great form winning their first two matches at home against RCB and GT. Its going to be their first away game and DC’s home game – hope that Vizag is a good host to both of them.” said Sai Raviteja, a 26-year-old who also shared that he managed to secure tickets to see the match live after much effort. “I purchased the tickets for Rs 5,000 from a friend, despite their original price being Rs 3,000. I think its worth the experience. I get to see MS Dhoni in action, so I can’t complain!” he laughed.

Vishal Kumar, 34, expressed that he has been a Sunrisers Hyderabad fan for as long as he can remember. However, he is just as happy about DC’s home games in IPL 2024 being played here. In support of the latter, he explained, “Despite not having won any games yet, DC has a strong team, with David Warner and Mitchell Marsh as opening batters. Kuldeep Yadav who could bring the match around with his unique bowling in a couple of overs. Their middle-order has always been a little fragile. However, they were very close to a win in the last match, so that might push them to do better while playing against CSK in the next pne.”

Nainika Acharya, 22, has been a cricket-fan all her life, her love for the sport nurtured by her late father. She now cherishes cricket fondly, in memory of him. “CSK is leading this season with four points right now. So, I’m hoping that DC steps up their game too. They also have strong batters like Rishabh Pant and David Warner, and strong bowlers on their side as well.”

Pritish Prijuli, 17, said, “I am expecting CSK to go to the qualifiers based on all the matches so far, so I couldn’t’ be more excited that their game is happening LIVE in Vizag!”

