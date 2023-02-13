India has many amazing tales of love. Many Indians have broken societal norms and have left lasting testaments of their devotion. The stories of Heer and Ranjha, Shah Jahan and Mumtaz Mahal, and Baji Rao and Mastani are just a few examples of what love is like in this country. There are few places in the world as romantic as India. It is no wonder that our film industry makes several heart-touching films. These movies portray love in all its innocence and sacrificial qualities. They grip hearts and leave viewers in awe of what this feeling makes people capable of. From the unforgettable film, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, to the heart-warming Barfi.

Here is a list of top Indian romantic movies on OTT that you must rewatch this Valentine’s Day.

Barfi

This movie is about a deaf boy from Darjeeling who is a well-known local menace and loves pulling practical jokes on people. The movie is about his journey through love, the hardships of life and finding happiness. The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra and Illeana D’Cruz. It is directed by Anurag Basu.

OTT platform: Netflix

IMDb rating: 8.1/10

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

This film on our list of Indian romantic movies on OTTs had a massive impact on the romance genre in Bollywood. Rohit and Simran meet each other when they are journeying through Europe and fall for each other. Simran’s family decides to move back to India and Rohit goes to great lengths to win her hand in marriage. The movie stars Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in lead roles. It is directed by Aditya Chopra

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb rating: 8/10

Veer Zaara

A pilot in the Indian Air Force falls in love with a woman he saves from a bus accident. However, her nationality and family make it an impossibility for both of them to be together. He tries to rescue her from her family but gets imprisoned in the process. Veer Zaara stars Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta in lead roles and was directed by Yash Chopra.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb rating: 7.8/10

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Directed by Karan Johar, this movie is one of the most famous in the country. This film is about two college best friends losing touch with each other and then finding each other again later on in life and falling in love under complicated circumstances. This film stars Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in lead roles while Rani Mukerji and Salman Khan play important roles too. It is directed by Karan Johar.

OTT platform: Netflix

IMDb rating: 7.5/10

Kal Ho Naa Ho

Yet another movie starring Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta, Kal Ho Naa Ho is about a man who brings joy to all of those around him and his willingness to sacrifice his own happiness in favour of other people’s. This film also stars Saif Ali Khan, Jaya Bachchan and Sushma Seth amongst others. It is directed by Nikkhil Advani.

OTT platform: Netflix

IMDb rating: 7.9/10

Let us know which one of these top Indian romantic movies you are revisiting on OTT this Valentine's Day.