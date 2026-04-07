HRAAP inter hotels cricket league begins in Vizag

The HRAAP (Hotels and Restaurants Association of Andhra Pradesh) Inter Hotels Cricket League – 2026 kicked off at the Indira Priyadarshini GVMC Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday (April 7) morning.

City Police Commissioner Shanka Brata Bagchi, who was the chief guest, said, “Sports and physical fitness are very important in everyone’s life. Events of this kind not only improve health but also foster unity and team spirit among professionals”. He lauded the HRAAP for organising the match.

G. Venkata Krishna, vice-president of HRAAP, said the league has become an annual sports event that promotes camaraderie and healthy competition among hotels in the hospitality sector.

M. V. Pawan Karthik, president of ​​HRAAP, who presided over the event, welcomed the guests and participants and thanked the sponsors, partners, and managing committee members.

The event was attended by a large number of distinguished guests and members of the hospitality industry.

Association general secretary Jayadeep Biswas, EC members Prasanth, and R. Venkat Rao, I.T. Ramakrishna, vice- president, Dolphin Hotels, general managers and representatives of various hotels were present.

A total of 19 hotel teams are participating in the league. It stands as one of the biggest sports events organised in the hospitality sector in the region.

The tournament trophies were unveiled at the event. Later, the chief guest conducted the toss.

The first match of the tournament was played between Dasapalla Hotel and Meghalaya Hotel.