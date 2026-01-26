India vs New Zealand Vizag T20 teams arrive today

India and New Zealand players to arrive in Vizag today

Cricketers of India and New Zealand are arriving in Visakhapatnam today (26 January) for the fourth T20 match to be played between the two teams on 28 January.

The players will be arriving by a special flight at 6:30 p.m., while the ACA-VDCA stadium at PM Palem is gettingting ready for the clash.

Tickets for the match are being sold online, and it is learned that low-priced tickets have already been sold out.

The pitch was inspected by ACA CEO Girish Dangre and curator Nagamallaiah on 25 January.

The players will practice at the stadium on 27 January.

The Indian team has already sealed the five-match series by winning three games.

In the third match held at Guwahati on 25 January, India beat New Zealand by eight wickets to clinch the series.

Chasing a target of 154 runs, the Indian team finished it in just 10 overs. While opener Abhishek Sharma smashed 68 in 20 balls, Suryakumar Yadav made 57 runs.

While the fourth match will be held in Visakhapatnam, the fifth one will be played by the two teams at Thiruvananthapuram on 31 January.

