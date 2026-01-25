Sea to Sky Visakha Utsav 2026 Begins at RK Beach Vizag

The bustling RK Beach in Visakhapatnam, known for its golden sands and vibrant atmosphere, came alive on Saturday (24 January) evening with District In-Charge Minister Dola Sri Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, along with Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh, declaring open the nine-day Visakha Utsav 2026 amid bright lights, beating of drums by cultural troupes, and cool breeze from blue sea waters.

The Ministers had a helicopter ride near the venue marking the inauguration of the festival.

With an innovative concept of ‘sea to sky, the prestigious biggest beach festival, Visakha Utsav 2026, is being organised in Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle and ASR districts, and a variety of events are lined up to entertain the visitors.

The APSRTC operates special buses daily till the end of the festival from 3 PM to 11 PM to help visitors reach the venue without any hassles.

Singer Sunitha lights up the inaugural day with her live concert.

Also read: Inter-state youth exchange programme launched in Vizag

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.