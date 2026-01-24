Inter-state youth exchange programme launched in Vizag

On Friday, January 23, Vizag witnessed the vibrant festivities of the Inter-State Youth Exchange Programme as students from various districts in Chhattisgarh visited the city. The programme was organised by Mera Yuva Bharat (My Bharat).

The programme took place on Vizag Beach Road, at the Youth Hostel. 37 students, including eight young women from other states, participated. MSME Chairman Tammireddy Siva Shankar was invited as the chief guest and inaugurated the ceremony. During his address, he referred to Vizag as ‘mini India’ and encouraged the participants to explore more about Vizag’s culture, food habits, and traditions. Addressing the gathering, the chairman emphasized that despite our diverse regional backgrounds, we remain united as one.

Assistant Director of the Disabled Welfare Department, Kavitha, called this the interstate youth exchange programme in Vizag a golden opportunity. She said that the Central Ministry of Youth Affairs was doing an excellent job. She further encouraged the youth to learn sweet-sounding Telugu words.

National Award winners Rupakula Ravi Kumar, Rajiv Gandhi, and antique collector Gangadhar Rao were also present at the event and addressed the gathering. Their remarks followed the opening speeches.

Senior Journalist Naganaboyina Nageshwara Rao moderated the programme. Other speakers included former MY Bharat employee Allam Ram Prasad and K. Narasimham, editor of the Samajahita newspaper. Following the speeches, the Yuva Sammelan wall magazine was unveiled.

Captivating cultural performances also took place afterwards. The students were captivated by the antique artifacts. Gangadhar Rao keenly explained the significance of antiques to the curious students.

