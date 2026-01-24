Netflix Korean Dramas Worth Adding to Your 2026 Watchlist!

A new trend is on where people are reminiscing about 2016 and taking to social media to showcase their lives during that period. While the craze for Korean dramas is increasing daily, some fans quote that 2016 had some of the iconic titles of all time. Some of the popular titles include Descendants of the Sun, The K2, Guardian: The Lonely and Great God (Goblin), The Legend of the Blue Sea, Signal, and many more. This year is filled with delightful prospects for Korean drama aficionados, as a wave of fresh, eagerly awaited releases approaches. With big-name shows already running like Can This Love Be Translated, the second season of the Culinary Class Wars, No Tail to Tell, and Undercover Miss Hong, this year’s Korean show lineup contains many more surprises. Ranging from romantic comedies, nail-biting thrillers, and spine-chilling horror, there is something for everyone. Here are some of the most anticipated 2026 Korean dramas set to release on Netflix!

New Korean Dramas Releasing in 2026!

1. The Art of Sarah

A body is found dead on the luxury strip in Seoul. A relentless investigator takes up the case, determined to pull every thread. Sarah is a constant name that pops up in the investigation, but she is nowhere to be found.

2. Boyfriend on Demand

Love is the last thing on Mi-rae’s burned out mind. But fate changes her perspective, when she discovers a virtual dating app, where she can meet her ideal matches. Starring BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Seo In-guk, this rom-com is scheduled for the first quarter of 2026.

3. Bloodhounds Season 2

After destroying a powerful and cruel loan shark ring in the previous season, Gun-woo and Woo-jin are set as rivals against a global underground illegal boxing league.

4. If Wishes Could Kill

This horror Korean drama revolves around a group of high schoolers who are cursed by a mysterious wish-granting app, GIRIGO. As they race against time to escape the fatal curse, they wind up uncovering its sinister truth. Slated to release during the second quarter of 2026, horror fans, keep an eye out for this!

5. Sold Out On You

This romantic comedy Korean drama surrounds Matthew Lee, aka ‘Quail Lee’, a farmer juggling multiple jobs, and Dam Ye-jin, a famous show who is plagued by severe insomnia.

6. Notes From Last Row

Heo Mun-oh is a grumpy literature professor who is a failed writer. While reading the mediocre assignments from his students, he is enamored by Lee Kang’s assignment and talent. Consisting of a stellar cast including Choi Min-sik, Choi Hyun-wook, Kim Yunjin, Huh Joon-ho, and Jin Kyung.

7. Teach You a Lesson

To correct unruly students and restore lost respect in struggling schools, a government task force, the Educational Rights Protection Bureau (ERPB) is created to restore teachers authority. Based on the popular webtoon “Juvenile Justice,” this is one of the most anticipated Korean dramas of 2026!

8. Our Sticky Love

An ambitious prosecutor loses her memory and moves in with a boxing coach who claims to be her boyfriend. Can this sticky situation turn into real love?

9. The East Palace

The king orders two special individuals to enter the palace. Gu-Cheon is a warrior who can kill ghosts and Court Lady Saeng-Gang who is cursed to hear ghosts. The duo are tasked with uncovering a sinister presence that is plaguing the crown prince’s palace.

10. The Scandal

Set in Joseon, a secret proposal begins a dangerous game bordering on obsessive, manipulative, and suffocating love between a gifted noblewoman, a famed lover, and an unsuspecting lady. Starring Son Ye-jin, Ji Chang-wook, and Nana in the main roles, this is one of the highly anticipated 2026 Netflix Korean dramas that you have to have on your watchlist!

11. Culinary Class Wars Season Three

The year started with the second season of this competitive cooking show, where 100 talented chefs of South Korea battle to prove themselves. But the third season of the reality series, the competition shifts from individual chefs to a bold, team-based format. The teams will consist of four chefs representing a single restaurant, where the contestants will fight for reputation, pride, and survival.

12. Tantara

Set in during the 60’s and 80’s, during the aftertime of the Korean War, the story revolves a group of ambitious individuals strive hard to achieve success in the Korean entertainment industry, which was ruthless and reckless. Starring Gong Yoo, Song Hye-kyo, Cha Seung-won, and Lee Hanee, this drama is set to release in the fourth quarter of 2026.

These 2026 Netflix Korean dramas are highly anticipated for their star-studded cast and popular storylines. Starting with webtoon adaptations of beloved series and variety television shows returning with new seasons, Korean drama fans are in for a treat this year! Let us know which of these titles will be playing on your screens this year in the comments below!

