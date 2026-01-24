Andhra Pradesh Revival Gets Global Nod at Davos Summit

The 56th World Economic Forum Annual Meeting convened in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, from January 19 to 23, 2026, bringing together global leaders from government, business, civil society, and academia to address key issues. India sent a high-profile delegation, including several chief ministers, including the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, N Chandrababu Naidu. TDP State President Palla Srinivas Rao noted that proposals for the state’s flagship initiatives, such as Space City and Green Hydrogen Valley, drew interest from multiple countries. This proves global confidence in Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s governance and vision for the state, he states.

Chandrababu Naidu and the State HDR and IT Minister Nara Lokesh engaged in high-profile meetings with an objective to secure investment opportunities and employment for Andhra Pradesh.

The key attraction for investors, according to international analysts, was the State government’s priority on policy guarantees, promising transparency and predictability in the administration.

Palla Srinivas Rao also mentioned the Nara Lokesh when he invited Spain-based Evolution Synergetique Automotive SL (EVO) to develop pilot hydrogen-powered terminal tractors at the Visakhapatnam and Kakinada ports.

These initiatives are reviving Andhra Pradesh’s economy and creating broader employment opportunities.

Also read: All set for ‘sea to sky’ utsav

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.