Visakha Utsav 2026 begins with Sea to Sky theme in Vizag

Beginning today (January 24), Visakha Utsav, the biggest beach festival, is all set to offer a delightful treat to the people of Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle and ASR districts for nine days.

Aiming at further boosting the brand image of North Andhra, the ‘utsav’, with an innovative concept of ‘sea to sky’, features a slew of events at over 20 venues with participation of about 650 artistes. Activities in the morning include boating, beach volleyball, helicopter rides, hot air balloon experience, cycling, competitions for children, rangoli, song and dance contests, while events like live concerts, comedy shows, and drone shows entertain the visitors in the evening. In addition, food courts offer delicious dishes to visitors.

In Visakhapatnam, the events are being held at RK Beach (main venue), MGM grounds, Rushikonda beach, Sagar Nagar, Bhimili, Premasamajam grounds, Sun International College and AU College Grounds.

The places where the programmes are scheduled in Anakapalle are: Bojjannakonda, spiritual sites, Kondakarla Ava, Muthyalampalem beach, Revupolavaram beach, Bellam Market yard and NTR Stadium.

In ASR district is being organised at Lotheru, degree college, trekking points, Padmapuram Gardens, Tribal Museum, Helipad point and Madagada view point.

The biggest beach festival is expected to draw over 10 lakh visitors and all arrangements are in place for smooth conduct of the nine-day festival.

It is being celebrated from January 24 to 31 in Visakhapatnam, January 29 and 30 in Anakapalle and January 30 and February 1 in Araku.

