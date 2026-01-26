South Eastern Railway revises Visakhapatnam–Tatanagar express timings

South Eastern Railway has decided to change the terminal station to Adityapur (ADTP) and revise the timings for the following trains, effective March 2026. Passengers are requested to note the changes and verify actual arrival and departure timings via the NTES app, Public Time Table (PTT), or by calling the unified enquiry number 139 before starting their journey.

The Revised Timings:

Train No. 20816 Visakhapatnam – Tatanagar Weekly Express will operate with revised timings and a new terminal at Adityapur (ADTP) from March 29. The revised arrival at Adityapur is at 06:35 AM, instead of 06:40 AM at Tatanagar.

Whereas the train No. 20815 Tatanagar – Visakhapatnam Weekly Express will depart from Tatanagar (terminating at Adityapur) with revised timings from March 30. The train will depart from Adityapur at 07:30 AM, instead of 07:25 AM at Tatanagar.

With these new revised timings made by the South Eastern Railway, passengers are asked to check the timings and plan their travel accordingly.

In other news, the Visakha Utsav 2026 is currently happening in Visakhapatnam. Know more about it here: ‘Sea to sky’ off to a ‘flying’ start

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.