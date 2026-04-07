Google data centre in Vizag foundation on April 28

The foundation stone for the Google data centre, proposed near Visakhapatnam, is likely to be laid on April 28.

Said to be the largest data centre in Asia, it is being developed with an investment of $ 15 billion in Tarluvada village, 34 km from the city, where 3.6 acres of land have been allotted for the project.

The project, which includes an open cable landing station, is expected to generate jobs on a big scale. Apart from changing the face of the region, the mega project is likely to boost the role of Visakhapatnam as the global digital gateway.

Union Minister of Information and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, and Electronics, Aswhini Vaishnav and Google Cloud Chief Executive Officer Thomas Kurien will take part in the event.