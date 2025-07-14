The 2,200-acre GMR Visakhapatnam International Airport is one of Andhra Pradesh’s most awaited infrastructure projects. Set to enhance connectivity between Vizag and the rest of the world, the upcoming airport is expected to usher in a transformative era for the region. Located just 40 km from Visakhapatnam city, the airport is drawing in investment across tourism, hospitality, healthcare, real estate, IT, and transport. Here’s a look at eight major projects taking shape around the new international airport in Bhogapuram near Visakhapatnam:

1. New Hotels

The Andhra Pradesh government has allocated 80 acres of land to the Tourism Department for development. This has been split between:

The Oberoi Group, which has been allotted 40 acres near Bheemunipatnam (around 25 km from the airport and 28 km from Vizag) to develop a seven-star luxury facility, with an investment of ₹350 crore.

Mayfair Hotels & Resorts, which has announced plans to build a premium resort and convention centre at Annavaram village, close to Bhogapuram. The Andhra Pradesh government has approved land allotment on a lease basis, with construction to be completed in two phases by 2027. The project involves an investment of over Rs 400 crore across 40 acres.

Also joining the hospitality boom is Thailand-based Minor Hotels & Resorts, which has signed its first Avani-branded beach resort in India. Spread over 25.5 acres, the Avani+ Sunray Beach Visakhapatnam Resort will include 117 hotel rooms, 58 branded residential villas, premium lifestyle amenities.

The luxury resort, located along Sunray Beach, is slated for completion by 2028 and aims to redefine regional hospitality standards.

2. Tourism Cottages

The AP Scuba Diving Organisation has been allotted 4.5 acres on the Chintapalli coast, where old coastal tourism cottages are currently being renovated. These upgraded cottages aim to enhance marine tourism experiences for visitors interested in scuba diving and water sports.

3. Five-Star Hotel By GMR

The GMR Group itself is investing Rs 500 crore to build a five-star hotel near the airport. This luxury property is expected to cater to both international travellers and corporate guests.

4. Private Beachfront Resort

Construction has commenced on a private beachfront resort near Bhogapuram, involving an investment of Rs 100 crore. This project is part of the region’s evolving beach tourism ecosystem.

5. Improved Road Infrastructure

The state government has greenlit the construction of 15 new roads around the airport. Key road infrastructure upgrades include:

Widening of roads leading to the airport and nearby highways to six lanes

A joint project by VMRDA and other government departments to develop 15 link roads for better passenger access

Expansion of the Visakhapatnam coastal road to six lanes

These upgrades are intended to support smoother airport connectivity and future urban expansion.

6. GMR Township on 500 Acres

The government has allotted 500 acres to GMR for developing a massive residential township in the Bhogapuram region, modeled after integrated developments in Delhi. This township is envisioned to include housing, commercial spaces, and social infrastructure to support the airport ecosystem.

8. IT Park, Convention Centre, and More

A major IT park is being planned on 100 acres near the airport. In addition:

Small business parks and logistics hubs are also under development

A Rs 150 crore convention centre is underway to host business summits and events

Real estate development is rapidly expanding, with new townships and commercial projects being planned by various builders in the vicinity

8. MSME Park and Logistics Hub

The current government has revived plans to establish an MSME park near Bhogapuram. Here’s how the land is being utilized:

In 2018, the then TDP government had allotted 36 acres at Kongavanipalem (on the road to Mukkam coast) to the Industries Department. Development stalled under the previous government, but the current coalition government has given clearance for a 23-acre MSME park.

The park will house fabrication and engineering industries. An additional 10 acres will be developed into a logistics hub by Divi’s Laboratories to store and export various goods.

As Bhogapuram Airport transforms into a major gateway of development for Visakhapatnam and Andhra, these projects collectively represent a powerful surge in infrastructure, tourism, and economic activity in the region.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.