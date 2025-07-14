The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has been selected for the Special Category Ministerial Award as part of the national Swachh Survekshan initiative. The award will be presented at a ceremony in New Delhi on July 17, where Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is expected to confer the honours. Andhra Pradesh’s Minister for Municipal Administration, Ponguru Narayana, along with senior officials from the Swachh Andhra Corporation, will attend the event on behalf of the state.

Along with Visakhapatnam receiving a Special Category Ministerial Award, 4 other Cities from AP have been recognised at the National Level

Vijayawada has been selected in the ‘Above 10 Lakh Population’ category

Guntur will be awarded under the 3-10 lakh population category

Tirupati has been chosen in the 50,000 to 3 lakh population category

Additionally, Rajahmundry will receive a ministerial award at the state level.

Visakhapatnam has maintained a steady presence in the national cleanliness rankings over the past three years. In the Swachh Survekshan 2024, the city secured 4th place among cities with a population of over 10 lakh. This marked its third consecutive year at the same position, following a 4th-place finish in 2022 and 2023, and a 9th-place finish in 2021.

The city scored 8,879.25 out of 9,500 points, with strong performance in service-level progress, certification, and citizen feedback.

As part of the 2023 survey, Visakhapatnam recorded the highest number of citizen feedback responses in the country, with over 6.5 lakh entries submitted. Officials from GVMC credited ongoing public outreach campaigns and city-wide cleanliness drives for the high level of engagement.

The Swachh Survekshan award for Visakhapatnam recognizes the city’s achievements in urban sanitation, solid waste management, public cleanliness, and active citizen participation.

Also read: Visakhapatnam Railway Station Upgrades: End Platform, 72m Air Concourse & More

For more updates on civic developments and city-wide initiatives, stay tuned to the Yo! Vizag website and follow us on Instagram for timely news and stories.