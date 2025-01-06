Movies are much more than just entertainment. Sometimes, they are hilarious stories that will leave you with some thought-provoking questions and other times, they are like a cup of comforting coffee that feels just right. No matter what kind of genre they may be, they will ultimately resonate with you if you find something relatable in them. Keeping that in mind, here are some of the best slice-of-life movies on Netflix and Amazon Prime that you can watch!

1. Meiyazhagan

When Arumozhi Varman, a 40-year-old man, returns to his hometown after he was forced to leave it at 18 years old, he meets a familiar stranger who remembers every single detail about him.

Streaming on: Netflix

2. Sakhi

Karthik and Shakti decided to go against all the odds to get married and start their new life. However, the harsh realities and challenges of marriage make them question their decisions.

This film offers a genuine portrayal of relationships, highlighting the difficult truths that come with love and commitment.

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

3. 96

Ram is a passionate photographer who believes in capturing the memories. As he feels lonely and looks for companionship, a sudden school reunion reconnects him with his childhood sweetheart.

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

4. Bangalore Days

Bangalore Days follows the story of three cousins, Aju, Divya and Kuttan, who travel to Bangalore from Kerala to discover and achieve their dreams.

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

5. Jersey

When a talented yet failed cricket player cannot afford to buy a jersey for his son, he decides to return to cricket in his mid-30s – defying all the health complications and odds stacked against him.

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

6. Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu

Two unemployed brothers from a small village navigate their paths towards stability. However, their different personalities invite many conflicts into their lives – ultimately leading to self-discovery.

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

7. Oohalu Gusagusalaade

Venky, aspiring to become a news reader, must face the challenges posed by his boss Uday. However, things get worse when he has to help his boss woo a woman that he loves.

Streaming on: Aha

8. Karwaan

When three misfits, each carrying their own physical and emotional baggage, get together on an unexpected road trip, they bond, share stories and find answers to unsolved questions.

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

9. Laapataa Ladies

Two ghoonghat-wearing newly married brides mistakenly get swapped while being escorted by their in-laws. What follows is a journey of self-discovery and busting social norms.

Streaming on: Netflix

Have you seen these must-watch slice-of-life movies on Netflix and Amazon Prime yet? Comment below and let us know which one of these films, in your opinion, beautifully captures the essence of life!

