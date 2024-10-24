More often than not, life can feel overwhelming and confusing. Most people course through life searching for a deeper sense of purpose or fulfillment. If you’re feeling this way, take comfort in knowing that you’re not alone—feeling lost is a shared human experience. It’s so universal, in fact, that countless films explore it. So, here are 10 such movies on self-discovery and healing to watch on OTT to help you when you’re feeling lost:

1. A Walk In The Woods

Bill Bryson, an author seeking solace after spending two decades in England, begins a bold adventure by hiking the Appalachian Trail. He is accompanied by his long-lost friend Stephen Katz, who brings his own wild take on “adventure.”

The two face challenges and share moments of humour and reflection during this unforgettable journey.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

2. Ship of Theseus

This thought-provoking film delves into questions of identity, ethics, and existence through the intertwined stories of an experimental photographer, a frail monk, and a stockbroker.

Drawing on the philosophical paradox of Theseus’ ship, the film explores whether something that undergoes complete transformation can still be considered the same.

OTT Platform: MUBI, YouTube

3. Wild

Recently divorced and seeking a fresh start, Cheryl Strayed sets out on a 1,100-mile solo hike along the Pacific Crest Trail. With each step, she confronts her inner turmoil, beginning a deeply personal journey toward self-discovery and healing.

OTT Platform: Apple TV

4. Udaan

After spending eight years in a boarding school, Rohan returns to Jamshedpur to face an authoritarian father and a half-brother he never knew.

Forced into a life he didn’t choose, Rohan struggles to carve out his own path, determined to pursue his dream of becoming a writer despite his father’s opposition.

OTT Platform: Netflix

5. Sukhee

Sukhee, a Punjabi homemaker nearing her forties, faces an existential crisis amid the monotony of daily life. An invitation to a school reunion jolts her into re-evaluating her choices, setting her on a transformative journey toward self-discovery and renewed purpose.

OTT Platform: Netflix

6. The Apu Trilogy

Directed by Satyajit Ray, The Apu Trilogy tells the coming-of-age story of Apu, a boy raised in poverty in early 20th-century Bengal. Following his childhood, education, and adulthood, these three films beautifully capture Apu’s journey through life, relationships, and personal growth.

OTT Platform: MUBI

7. The Way

A grieving father embarks on a pilgrimage to collect the remains of his son, who died while walking the Camino de Santiago. Along the way, he encounters new friends and experiences profound changes, gradually rediscovering meaning and connection in his life.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

8. Lion

Saroo, a young boy separated from his family at the age of five, is adopted by an Australian couple. Twenty-five years later, he sets out on an emotional journey to find his birth family, reconnecting with his roots and identity in the process.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix

9. The Darjeeling Limited

A year after their father’s death, three estranged brothers take a train journey across India in an attempt to reconnect. Along the way, they face personal struggles and begin to mend their fractured relationship, learning to embrace life’s unpredictability.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

10. Three Of Us

Shailaja, facing the early onset of dementia, embarks on a nostalgic trip to revisit her childhood before her memories begin to fade. Alongside her husband and a close friend, she navigates the blurred lines between past, present, and future in a poignant exploration of life and memory. OTT Platform: Netflix

The characters in these films remind us that finding our way is a journey, not a destination. Whether they spark a sense of hope, provide a new perspective, or simply offer a momentary escape, these movies can be powerful companions during difficult times. So, curl up on your couch, grab your favourite snack, and find comfort as you watch these movies about self-discovery on OTT!

