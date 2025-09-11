The Vizianagaram district administration has begun the process of identifying land for proposed IT parks along the 15-km stretch between Rajapulova and Bhogapuram International Airport on National Highway 16.

District Collector B R Ambedkar held a review meeting with revenue officials, instructing them to locate suitable parcels of land on both sides of the highway. Around 5,000 acres will be required for the project, with each block needing a minimum of 100 acres and direct access to the highway. Officials have been asked to submit a detailed report by next week.

The state government plans to develop the greenfield Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport zone into an integrated hub with IT parks. Similar to Vizag’s IT SEZ on the beach road, the new parks will be connected to both air and road networks, ensuring accessibility.

Authorities have already identified 754 acres of land, with efforts continuing to acquire more. The IT parks are expected to be operational in time for the airport’s scheduled completion in June 2026.

The upcoming Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport at Bhogapuram is designed to be one of the largest aviation projects in South India. Spread across nearly 2,200 acres, the airport will feature a modern terminal, cargo facilities, and state-of-the-art runways capable of handling both domestic and international traffic. With its location just 40 km from Visakhapatnam city, the airport is expected to ease congestion at the existing Vizag airport, while also boosting regional trade, tourism, and IT investments.

Officials emphasized that the proposed IT parks should be ready by the time airport operations commence in June 2026, ensuring seamless synergy between air connectivity and business infrastructure. The IT parks, located close to the Bhogapuram airport, are expected to attract global tech firms and create significant employment opportunities in Vizag and North Andhra.

Also read: Special Flight Carrying People of AP Away From Riot-Hit Nepal to Arrive in Vizag

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.