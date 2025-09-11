The weekend is almost here, which means a lot of leisure time after a week of endless meetings and presentations. This week features some phenomenal OTT releases, including the digital release of blockbuster hits such as Coolie, Saiyaara, Su From So, and more. Other than these titles for this week include the beginning of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9, where 9 celebrities and 5 commoners, compete for the prize money and the prestigious title, a new season of the Emmy-nominated series under the comedy series Only Murders in this Building, where the iconic trio are one step in danger after the death of their doorman, and Rambo in Love, where a broke entrepreneur must rely on the good graces of his ex-girlfriend, who is also his investor. Here are 7 more top new OTT releases of movies and series that should be on your watchlist this week.

1. aka Charlie Sheen

Charlie Sheen sits down for a candid conversation about his meteoric rise to stardom, his breakdown to scandalous tabloids, and his road to ultimate recovery in this two-part documentary.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: September 10th

2. Beauty in Black Season 2

Beauty in Black is back for season 2! The previous season witnessed the rise of Kimmie from an exotic dancer to the wife of Horace, the family patriarch. While being in the seat of the head of Bellarie beauty empire, Kimmie becomes the target of some dirty politics. Can she wield the power, or become addicted to it?

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: September 11th

3. Kontrabida Academy

Nothing has been easy for Gigi, all her life. A money leeching mother, a cheating boyfriend, a boss who disrespects her, and life’s constant state of misery. But a television ad, about a school for on-screen villains, called the Kontrabida Academy, might change her life for the better.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: September 11th

4. Do You Wanna Partner

This stand-out comedy drama, Do You Wanna Partner, blends entrepreneurial spirit with friendship offering a refreshing take on modern Indian stories. Starring Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty as two women venturing into India’s craft beer scene, it makes for a relaxed weekend binge.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Streaming from: September 12th

5. The Naked Gun (2025)

A legendary sequel to the Naked Gun 33 1/ 3 : The Final Insult, the story follows son of Lt. Frank Drebin, Frank Drebin Jr., who should follow his father’s footsteps to prevent the closure of the Police Squad.

Available to buy and rent on BookMyShow Stream

Streaming from: September 12th

6. The Wrong Paris

Premiering this weekend, The Wrong Paris is perfect for light hearted viewing. Starring Miranda Cosgrove, it follows Mira, an aspiring artist who plans a dream trip to Paris, France but ends up in Paris, Texas due to a booking error. Her misadventure sparks unexpected friendships and romance beautifully blending it with humor. The film’s lively visuals and relatable characters make it an ideal watch on a cozy monsoon weekend.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: September 12th

7. You and Everything Else

Friendship is one of the most complex relationships we might have in our lives. Strangers enter our lives, become friends, we know everything about each other, then life happens, and you might never see them again. This new Korean-drama revolves around two friends, who admire and envy each other all the same. Expect tears, heartbreak, warmth, and hope in this star-studded You and Everything Else K-drama.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: September 12th

With these 7 top new OTT releases like Do You Wanna Partner, You and Everything Else, and more this week, your entertainment should be sorted for the week! So, what are you waiting for? Grab your snacks, get comfortable on the couch and start watching these entertaining flicks now!

