Visakhapatnam has found itself on the global map as one of the 50 finalists in Bloomberg Philanthropies’ prestigious Mayor’s Challenge. The competition, which saw applications from 631 cities across 99 countries, recognizes bold and innovative urban ideas that address pressing challenges faced by modern cities.

The list finalists was released by Bloomberg early this July. Among the 50 selected, Visakhapatnam, along with Ghaziabad, are the only two Indian cities to make the cut. Sharing the stage with major global metros like Seoul, Boston, Seattle, Budapest, San Francisco and many others Vizag’s presence in the list of finalists is a strong signal of its growing importance as a city of innovation.

Each of the 50 finalists has already received USD 55,000 (approximately Rs 41 lakh) in funding to further test and refine their ideas before the final round. Out of this group, 25 winners will eventually be chosen, each receiving USD 1 million (about Rs 7.5 crore) to bring their ideas to life.

Vizag’s idea for the challenge is the Vizag Prajamukhi Urban Living Lab (V-PULL). It’s a people-centric project aimed at making the city more resilient to cyclones, floods, and heatwaves. Unlike the usual top-down planning, this model involves residents, ward secretaries, municipal staff, and local experts in identifying problems and shaping solutions.

So far, people have pointed out issues like waterlogging, poor waste management, and flood-prone areas in localities such as Gnanapuram and Siva Ganesh Nagar. Inputs can also be given online or through QR codes across the city, making it easy for anyone to participate.

The initiative also focuses on vulnerable groups like fisherfolk and families living in low-lying coastal belts. By combining community knowledge with technical inputs, V-PULL is creating action plans at the ward level that can later be expanded citywide.

If Vizag wins the $1 million Bloomberg Mayor’s Challenge, the project could serve as a model for many other cities in India. Even without the top prize, the seed funding and global recognition already provide a strong foundation for the city’s future initiatives.

