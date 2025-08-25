In the latest Vizag news, the GVMC officials have declared that they will reorganise and add 10 zones for administrative purposes. The existing eight zones will be divided into ten zones, according to the plans. The approval for this proposal was given by the GVMC Council four months ago. The newly planned zones will be effective immediately as soon as the state government passes its approval.

Currently, there are over two or three constituencies that have one zone. The wards 9, 10, 11, 12, and 13 in the East constituency are in the Zone 2 or Madhurawada zone.

The wards 5, 6, 7, 8, and 98 in the Bheemili constituency are in Zone 2. Wards 14, 24, 25, and 26 in the North constituency are in Zone 3 or Asilmetta.

Therefore, if a ward has one constituency boundary, the zone boundary is another. So if a complaint is to be resolved or a meeting is to be held regarding development programmes, officers and MLAs from two or three different constituencies must be contacted. Due to this complication, there many issues that remain unresolved.

Zone Division:

The public representatives and officials have decided to take steps that will ensure that each constituency will remain within that zone. The idea of assigning names of the constituencies instead of numbers has been suggested. The GVMC Town Planning, Additional, and Zonal Commissioners had a meeting four months ago and examined the maps related to the boundaries of the wards and zones.

A draft has been prepared about which wards would fall under the constituencies. Since the Bheemili and Pendurthi constituencies are large, people of one ward will face difficulty at the end, so the constituencies will be divided into two different zones.

According to the plan, one zone will be formed for East, South, North, West, Gajuwaka, and Anakapalle constituencies within the GVMC and two zones for Bheemili and Pendurthi. This plan will be sent to the state government, and the new zone system with 10 zones of the GVMC plan will be implemented after the state government approves it.

The New Plan:

Bheemili zone-1: One, Two, Three, Four

Bheemili zone-2: Five, Six, Seven, Eight, 98

East zone: 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 28

North zone: 14, 24, 25, 26, 42, 43, 44, 45, 46, 47, 48, 49, 50, 51, 53, 34, 55

South Zone: 27, 29, 30, 31, 32, 33, 34, 35, 36, 37, 38, 39, 41

West Zone: 40, 52, 56, 57, 58, 59, 60, 61, 62, 63, 89, 90, 91, 92

Pendurthi Zone-1: 88, 93, 94, 95, 96, 97

Gajuwaka Zone: 64, 65, 66, 67, 68, 69, 70, 71, 72, 73, 74, 75, 76, 86, 87

Pendurthi Zone-2: 77, 78, 79, 85

Anakapalli Zone: 80, 81, 82, 83, 84

