Jana Sena Party President Pawan Kalyan will convene a three-day state-level convention in Visakhapatnam titled “Senatho Senani”, aimed at strengthening the organisation and addressing issues at the grassroots level. Scheduled from August 28 to August 30, the convention is expected to draw nearly 15,000 party workers and representatives from across Andhra Pradesh. The details were shared by PAC Chairman and Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar during a press conference, following a coordination meeting with GVMC and police officials at the municipal stadium.

The programme will begin on August 28 with a session for MLAs and MLCs at the YMCA, followed by discussions with state-level party workers in the afternoon. On the second day, delegates from 25 parliamentary constituencies will take part in focused sessions alongside long-time party veterans and leaders who opposed the previous YSRCP government. The final day is expected to witness the largest gathering of nearly 15,000 workers, with deliberations centered on shaping the party’s future course of action.

According to the minister, this convention by Jana Sena party will focus on several pressing issues, including public grievances, the quality of service delivery, employment generation measures, women’s safety initiatives, agricultural support at the grassroots, and development opportunities within the tourism sector. Jana Sena also plans to highlight the government’s welfare measures under the “Super Six” schemes, along with a photo exhibition showcasing progress in the tourism and employment sectors.

He added that Jana Sena is a party that represents the voice of the common man, and its core mission is to stand for ordinary citizens and the convention will will serve as a platform to honour alliance commitments. To ensure smooth execution of the event, twelve committees have been formed under the supervision of elected legislators.

