The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has launched a “Travel As You Like” ticket for Rs 100 in Visakhapatnam. It is useful for tourists and regular commuters who wish to explore Visakhapatnam without worrying about multiple fares. Valid for an entire day, the pass allows passengers to hop on and off buses anywhere within the city limits, offering both convenience and savings.

Currently, women in the city enjoy free travel under the Stree Shakti scheme, which covers ordinary and metro bus services. Families visiting Vizag, however, can make good use of the day pass, as men and children can travel across the city all day with just this one ticket.

The ticket is accepted on city ordinary and metro buses. Passengers simply need to request it from the conductor upon boarding.

Stree Shakti Scheme Expands Reach

Meanwhile, the Stree Shakti scheme, launched by the Andhra Pradesh government on Independence Day, allows women to travel free of cost in a wide range of APSRTC services, including Pallevelugu, Ultra Pallevelugu, City Ordinary, Express, and Metro Express buses.

The government estimates that 2.62 crore women across the state will benefit. Out of APSRTC’s 11,449 buses, 8,458 have been allotted for this scheme. Importantly, the facility has also been extended to transgender persons.

To use the scheme, passengers must be residents of Andhra Pradesh and present valid ID proof such as Aadhaar, Voter ID, Ration Card, or Driving License. The scheme does not cover Non-Stop, Super Luxury, AC buses, or ghat road services.

In Visakhapatnam district alone, about 550 buses – 80% of the RTC fleet – are dedicated to Stree Shakti services, covering nearly 1.22 lakh km daily. With more than 3.10 lakh daily bus commuters, including a large number of women, the initiative has significantly reduced travel expenses for women, girls, and transgender passengers.

Both the ‘travel as you like’ pass and the Stree Shakti scheme are offering tourists and women an affordable way to travel in Visakhapatnam.

