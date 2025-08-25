Admissions to the first Nature Cure Hospital and College in Visakhapatnam will begin next year (2026-27). To bring Ayurveda, homeo, unani and naturopathic medical services closer to the people, the government has initiated necessary measures. As a part of it, Nature Cure Hospital and College is being established on the premises of VIMS in Visakhapatnam at a cost of Rs 16.40 crore, according to State Medical and Health Minister Satyakumar Yadav. Also, a government ayurvedic drug manufacturing and quality testing laboratory will come up in Visakhapatnam.

Construction of the Ayurvedic Drug Manufacturing and Testing Laboratory building in the Sontyam area of ​​Visakhapatnam has been completed at a cost of about Rs 6 crore. The State government will be purchasing equipment and machinery at a cost of about Rs 5 crore.

Meanwhile, work on the 50-bed AYUSH integrated hospital has also been completed on the premises of the Government Polytechnic College in Kakinada. Necessary medical equipment and machinery are being purchased to start Ayurveda, homoeopathy and Unani medical services, which will be available to the public in three months.

It has also been proposed to set up Ayurvedic medical colleges in Dharmavaram and Kakinada, the Minister has said in a statement.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu