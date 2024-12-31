Are you one of the many tourists flocking to Vizag to celebrate New Year’s Eve? If so, congratulations, for you’re kicking off 2025 in one of the most beautiful coastal destinations in India. However, if you’re looking to explore the city beyond its beaches, and do something off-the-beaten-path, that’s totally valid. For the adventure seeker in you, here’s a list of seven offbeat tourist places in and around Visakhapatnam you’ll enjoy!

1. Borra Caves

It goes without saying that the 150 million years old, hauntingly beautiful Borra Caves are a must-visit. Located in Araku Valley, these caves, with their ancient limestone formations, stalactites and stalagmites, seem to have an otherworldly and mysterious quality to them. It is definitely worth visiting these deep and fascinating caves for a glimpse of just how unique nature can be.

2. Kambalkonda Wildlife Sanctuary

If you’re open to an adventure amidst nature, you must check out Kambalkonda Wildlife Sanctuary, a forest reserve that sprawls over seventeen thousand acres. The sanctuary is home to many eco and biodiversity parks, ethnic cottages, a reservoir, and zoo.

The flora and the fauna of the place are its main attractions, and you can spot leopards, vipers, jackals, peacocks and many intriguing plant species as you walk around the forest. For adrenaline junkies, activities like trekking, boating and other adventure sports will surely keep you occupied.

3. Rushikonda

While Rushikonda Beach is undoubtedly worth visiting simply for tits stunning views, adventure lovers will also enjoy it for the many water sports and adventure activities they can try there. The shores are popular for sports including scuba diving, kayaking, and even paragliding. Some local operators organise these activities and offer the lessons and technical gear necessary.

4. Kailasagiri

Much like Rushikonda, Kailasagiri is a wonderful place for adventure sports thanks to the start of new zipline and sky-cycling facilities.

5. Armakonda Peak

Also called Sithamma Konda, Armakonda is the highest peak in the Eastern Ghats of India, and is a summit that any adventurist would love to conquer. The peak is close to Paderu, and those who visit must trek through villages, wonderful views, campsites, and more to reach its high altitude of 5,500 feet. Are you up for the challenge?

Adventure-seekers visiting Visakhapatnam, leave behind the typical tourist places and head over to these stimulating spots for an exciting time!

Read also- 5 chilly places near Visakhapatnam other than Araku that you’ll love this winter!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more travel recommendations.