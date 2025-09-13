Red sand dunes, well known as ‘erra matti dibbalu’, located in Bheemunipatnam mandal of Visakhapatnam district, has been tentatively included in the list of UNESCO Natural Heritage Sites. The inclusion is a significant step towards a full inscription as a world heritage site.

A favourite spot of Telugu film-makers, the picturesque locale draws tourists, including foreigners, in big numbers.

The natural assets stand evidence to the geological history from the quaternary age. The shining sand dunes stand tall weathering the sea fluctuations and changing climatic conditions.

However, environmentalists express concern over neglect of the historical site. They allege damage of the dunes during the shooting of movies. They seek measures to protect the red hills spread over a vast area.

