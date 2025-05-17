After a week-long wait, which felt like an eternity, the IPL is finally ready to resume, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) facing Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Bangalore’s Chinnaswamy Stadium. Know who is likely to win the match and the pitch report, and the playing 11.

Chinnaswamy Stadium pitch report for RCB vs KKR:

The M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is famous for its batting-friendly conditions, featuring a flat pitch, quick outfield, and short boundaries. This setup allows batters to play their shots freely and often results in high-scoring matches.

Out of 86 IPL matches played at this venue, teams batting first have won 36 times, while teams bowling first have won 46 times, indicating a slight advantage for chasing sides.

RCB vs KKR; Previous records:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have developed a fierce rivalry over the years. They have faced each other 35 times in the IPL, with KKR leading the head-to-head record with 20 wins, while RCB have won 15 matches. This rivalry has seen memorable moments, including RCB’s lowest-ever IPL total of 49 against KKR in 2017, and continues to be one of the league’s most anticipated matchups.

Playing 11 Prediction

RCB Playing 11 (Predicted): Jacob Bethell/Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lungi Ngidi/Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal

Impact Player: Suyash Sharma

KKR Playing 11 (Predicted): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rovman Powell, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora

Impact Player: Harshit Rana

Who is likely to win the RCB vs KKR

RCB, this season, has shown great form, with different players standing up for the team in different games as matchwinners. With this momentum, the RCB has won 8 out of 11 matches, with a 4-win streak currently. On the other hand, KKR has seen a volatile season with many out-of-form players. It has only managed to win 5 out of their 12 games, making RCB the favourites to win this match. However, with game-changers like Andre Russell and Sunil Narine finding their flow, the odds could turn suddenly turn in favour of KKR.

Also read: You are not a true RCB fan if you don’t remember these 7 matches

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for sports news.