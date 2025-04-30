Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) is a crucial match-up for CSK as they have to win this fixture to make it into the playoffs. PBKS, on the other hand, has shown some great form under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer, winning 5 out of their 9 matches with 11 points. CSK has shown a disappointing performance, where it has only won 2 out of its 9 matches. Know who is likely to win this matchup, the pitch report, and the playing 11.

Pitch Report for M. A. Chidambaram Stadium:

Historically, Chepauk has been a balanced pitch offering good help to the spin bowler, making it hard for the batters to open their arms freely. Since IPL 2024, the team batting 2nd has won 9 out of 14 fixtures with an average first innings score of less than 150.

CSK vs PBKS Head-to-Head:

CSK and PBKS have played 31 matches against each other, with CSK winning 16 matches and PBKS winning 15. This showcases the intense and evenly matched rivalry between the two teams.

CSK vs PBKS- Possible playing 11:

PBKS predicted 11: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer (c), Josh Inglis (w), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Azmatullah Omarzai/Xavier Bartlett, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal,

Impact sub: Harpreet Brar

CSK Predicted 11: Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, Deepak Hooda, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w/c), Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana,

Impact sub: Anshul Kamboj/R Ashwin

CSK vs PBKS- Who is Likely to Win

This is a significant fixture for the both teams, where PBKS would be looking to solidify their footing in the top 4, and CSK, on the other hand, would have to win all their remaining matches to get into the top 4, and if they loss this match, they would be the first team to get eliminated from IPL 2025. CSK, making many changes this season, has caused some big disappointments for them. PBKS has shown a very coordinated and balanced line-up, making them the favourites to win this fixture at CSK’s Chepauk Stadium.

Also read: You’re Not a True CSK Fan if You Don’t Remember These 7 Moments.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more updates.