Frequent train travellers, take note: Indian Railways is rolling out new travel rules and regulations effective from May 1, aimed at streamlining passenger experience and ensuring fair access to reserved seats. As per the latest update, passengers holding waiting list tickets will no longer be allowed to occupy seats or travel in sleeper or AC coaches.

Under the revised guidelines, waiting list ticket holders must travel only in general class compartments. Ticket examiners (TTEs) will strictly implement these rules, and any passenger found in reserved coaches without a confirmed ticket will face immediate action.

The change has been made to enhance the comfort of confirmed ticket holders. Often, those with waiting list tickets end up sitting in reserved seats or blocking the aisles, creating inconvenience for passengers who have paid for confirmed bookings.y

Violations of the new regulation will carry financial consequences. Those caught traveling in sleeper coaches with a waiting list ticket will be charged a fine of ₹250 along with the full fare for the journey. Penalties increase for AC compartments. Unauthorized travel in third or second AC coaches can attract fines of up to ₹440, plus applicable travel charges. Even steeper fines are expected in cases involving first-class coaches.

In addition to fines, TTEs will have the authority to move offending passengers to general compartments or have them disembarked at the next stop. Indian Railways has reiterated that these new rules are essential to uphold the comfort and safety of passengers with confirmed reservations.

