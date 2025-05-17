Everybody loves to visit the zoo, right? It is a common place for a school or a family picnic. While the visit is intriguing and aesthetically pleasing, it is also educational. In Vizag, the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park is an extensive conservation area for wildlife and birds, with many other attractions making it an ideal spot to relax and explore. If you love visiting wildlife national parks but don’t know where to go next, you are at the right place! Here are some top national parks in India you should visit next!

1. Jim Corbett National Park, Uttarakhand

Established in 1938, Jim Corbett National Park is the first National Park in Asia. The park is named after the remarkable conservationist and naturalist Jim Corbett. The park is divided into six major tourist sites. These are:

Bijrani Safari Zone: Known for its extensive natural beauty and open grasslands, this is one of the most popular tourist zones in the Park. The entrance of this gate is just one km from Ramnagar city.

Jhirna Safari Zone: This spot is open for tourists throughout the year. The Jhirna gate is located approximately 16 km from Ramnagar.

Dhela Safari Zone: This eco-tourism zone in the park is open to tourists throughout the year. The zone is popular for its rich biodiversity.

Dhikala Zone: This zone is the largest and most diverse place to explore exotic fauna and captivating natural beauty. For people who love wildlife, check out their Night Stay.

Durga Devi Zone: This place is a paradise on Earth for people who love bird watching.

Sitabani Buffer Zone: This area, while not part of the national park, has a peaceful atmosphere that makes it worth a visit!

The nearby park is home to incredible wildlife, including the majestic Royal Bengal tigers and the rare Asiatic elephants, along with a variety of other animal species.

2. Kanger Valley National Park, Chhattisgarh

Named after the Kanger River, which flows from northwest to southeast, this National Park is home to some of the most diverse birds and animals. The National Park is known for its unique topography, featuring steep inclines, plateaus, valleys, and low flatlands. You can spot perennial and seasonal streams that join the Kanger River.

The National Park houses exceptional underground caves that are famous for the formation of limestone, and dripstones like stalactites and stalagmites. If you want to enjoy a variety of flora, fauna, and wildlife, visit the Kanger Valley National Park.

3. Ranthambore National Park, Rajasthan

Once the hunting grounds for famous and former Maharajahs of Jaipur, this now serves as a major wildlife tourist attraction. Home to a large variety of plants, animals and birds, this park ticks all the boxes for an adventurous experience!

While the park has natural beauty and exotic wildlife, another aspect adds to the mystique of the place. Many ancient ruins can be found in various locations, showcasing a unique blend of history intertwined with nature and wildlife.

If you love photography, this National Park can be your next canvas.

4. Bandhavgarh National Park, Madhya Pradesh

Bandhavgarh National Park has many varieties of flora and fauna, making it a haven for natural beauty. The park’s ecosystem boasts a strong ecosystem, with exquisite tigers and very delicate insects. Like Ranthambore National Park, this place was the hunting grounds of the Maharajahs of Rewa. Surrounded by the majestic sight of white tigers and heritage attractions all over the place, this national park is a must-visit for wildlife enthusiasts.

With these top national parks in India, your next wildlife trip is sorted! Each of these spots has a unique flair that makes it unique and intriguing. So, what are you waiting for? Make plans to visit these national parks over the weekend!

